Techcon to Demo New Jet Valve Dispensing System at productronica

The TS8100 Series Positive Displacement Pump is designed to dispense a wide range of fluids, from low viscosity coatings to high viscosity greases. Typical applications include under filling PCBA components, encapsulation and potting applications, applying lubrication on automotive parts, and dispensing pastes and flux.

TSR2000 Series Smart Dispensing Robots are designed specifically for precise fluid dispensing applications and are compatible with all valve types and controllers. The user-friendly, smart PC based software make the robots easy to program and simple to operate.

“From a general assembly manufacturer looking to automate an existing dispensing application, to an engineer designing a production process from the very beginning, the Techcon smart dispensing robots offer unsurpassed value in automated precision fluid dispensing,” said Rick Nuttall, Director of European Sales for Techcon.

Company representatives also will show Techcon’s line of consumables, which includes dispensing tips, syringes, cartridges and nozzles.

Source: http://www.techconsystems.com/en/