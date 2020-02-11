HORIBA Scientific and University of California Irvine to Host Two Day Ramanfest Conference

HORIBA Scientific, the global leader in Raman spectroscopy systems, is proud to announce that they are again sponsoring RamanFest, which this year will be at the University of California Irvine, on Monday, June 29th, and Tuesday, June 30th. It is being held in association with the Advanced Power and Energy Program (APEP) at the UCI Henry Samueli School of Engineering.

The RamanFest conference covers the current state of advanced applied Raman spectroscopy through presentations and discussions from today's leaders in this field, from both academia and industry. RamanFest is a great event for collaboration and networking. Keynote lectures will be presented by internationally renowned scientists. There will also be accompanying poster sessions throughout the day to encourage discussion on the latest capabilities of Raman spectroscopy.

Dr. Andrew Whitley of HORIBA Scientific will co-chair the event with Iryna Zenyuk, Assistant Professor - Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and Mechanical and Aerospace Engineering, as well as Associate Director of the National Fuel Cell Research Center at UCI, and Vince McDonell, Director - UCICL (UCI Combustion Laboratory).

Confirmed speakers contributing to this event include many highly regarded luminaries in the field, including:

Dr. V. Ara Apkarian - University of California, Irvine

- University of California, Irvine Dr. John Bobiak - Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Dr. Nick Borys - Montana State University

- Montana State University Dr. Aaron J. Celestian - Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

- Natural History Museum of Los Angeles Dr. Silke H. Christiansen - Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin, Germany

- Helmholtz-Zentrum Berlin, Germany Dr. Moritz Kircher - Dana-Farber Cancer Institute

- Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Dr. Igor Lednev - University at Albany, State University of New York

- University at Albany, State University of New York Dr. Anna Luczak - Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Bristol-Myers Squibb Dr. Wei Min - Columbia University

- Columbia University Dr. Isao Noda - University of Delaware

- University of Delaware Dr. Christian Pellerin - University of Montreal, Canada

- University of Montreal, Canada Dr. Eric Potma - University of California, Irvine

- University of California, Irvine Dr. Bin Ren - Xiamen University, China

- Xiamen University, China Dr. Charles A. Roberts - Toyota Motor North America

- Toyota Motor North America Dr. Steve Weisberg - Southern California Coastal Water Research Project

- Southern California Coastal Water Research Project Mr. Max Turner Wetherington - The Pennsylvania State University

- The Pennsylvania State University Dr. Mark R. Witkowski - U.S. Food and Drug Administration

- U.S. Food and Drug Administration Dr. Huabing Yin - University of Glasgow, UK

The broad range of topics will include discussions, not only on general topics such as past, present and future Raman Spectroscopy developments and applications. Presentation titles include:

Optical spectro-microscopy in the Atomistic Near-field - Prof. V. Ara Apkarian, University of California, Irvine

- Prof. V. Ara Apkarian, University of California, Irvine Excitons, strain, and localized emitters in 2D semiconductors - Dr. Nick Borys, Montana State University

- Dr. Nick Borys, Montana State University Resolving Real-time Structural Evolution in Microporous Minerals - Dr. Aaron Celestian, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles

- Dr. Aaron Celestian, Natural History Museum of Los Angeles High Precision in vivo Cancer Imaging using SERRS and SESORRS - Moritz F. Kircher, MD, PhD

- Moritz F. Kircher, MD, PhD Artificial Intelligence in Healthcare: A Raman Spectroscopic Marker vs. Biochemical Marker for Disease Diagnostics - Prof. Igor Lednev, University of Albany, State University of NY at Albany

- Prof. Igor Lednev, University of Albany, State University of NY at Albany What is so fascinating about Raman and Biologics? How DCDR deepens the understanding of structural changes in mAb. - Dr. Anna Luczak, Bristol-Myers Squibb

- Dr. Anna Luczak, Bristol-Myers Squibb Stimulated Raman Scattering Microscopy: Where we are After a Dozen Years - Dr. Wei Min, Columbia University, New York, NY

- Dr. Wei Min, Columbia University, New York, NY 2D Correlation Analysis of Raman Data for Bioplastics and Pharmaceuticals - Dr. Isao Noda, University of Delaware

- Dr. Isao Noda, University of Delaware Polarized Raman Spectroscopy of Individual Electrospun Fibers - Prof. Christian Pellerin, Université de Montréal, Canada

- Prof. Christian Pellerin, Université de Montréal, Canada Single Molecule Coherent Raman Scattering - Prof. Eric O. Potma, University of California, Irvine

- Prof. Eric O. Potma, University of California, Irvine Tip-enhanced Raman Spectroscopy for 2D Materials and Electrochemistry - Prof. Dr. Bin Ren, Xiamen University

- Prof. Dr. Bin Ren, Xiamen University Raman Spectroscopy for Automotive Exhaust Catalysis & Energy Storage Materials Research - Charles A. Roberts, Ph.D., Toyota Research Institute of North America

- Charles A. Roberts, Ph.D., Toyota Research Institute of North America Raman Scattering of Polar Metals - Max Wetherington, The Pennsylvania State University

- Max Wetherington, The Pennsylvania State University Recent Developments and Applications in Raman Activated Cell Sorting - Prof. Huabing Yin, University of Glasgow, UK

Over the last 8 years, RamanFest has established itself as the conference to discover the latest breakthroughs in applied Raman spectroscopy. We are also proud of the many research collaborations and friendships that have started at this meeting. RamanFest is a great networking opportunity. Andrew Whitley, VP Sales and Business Development, HORIBA Scientific

A complete list of speakers and topics can be found on the website at www.ramanfest.com.

There is limited seating available for RamanFest 2020. The early bird fee is $150 for students and $300 for organizations. Early registration is available until April 30th, 2020. The fee will increase to $175 for students and $350 for organizations, starting on May 1st, 2020. Continental breakfast and lunch is included for both days. A gala dinner is also available for an additional $50. Registration can be done at www.ramanfest.com.

As an add on to RamanFest, HORIBA will also host the third Annual International Sharp Meets Bright symposium, dedicated to Scanning Probe Microscopy integrated with Optical Spectroscopy instrumentation and methodology, on July 1st. Special rate offered when joining both events.

For more information, and to register for Ramanfest: www.ramanfest.com.