Austin American Technology NanoJet Inline Cleaners Help Reduce Consumption with Integrated Water Recycling

Austin American Technology is pleased to announce that its NanoJet™ Inline Electronics Cleaning Systems feature an integrated water recycling system. Rapid and thorough cleaning and drying is accomplished in the NanoJet™ utilizing PED fluid jets for high impact cleaning and patented high velocity displacement drying jets. The NanoJet™ from Austin American Technology delivers a high energy design in a small 28 ft2 footprint.

The “Green Design” means the NanoJet uses substantially fewer resources than the current standards in the industry. Water savings are automatic with the built-in DI closed looped water recycling system. Facility tap or DI water is only used for initial fill and to make up for any evaporation losses.

Austin American Technology’s breakthrough advances in cleaning technology bring Progressive Energy Dynamics (PED) to the NanoJet™ inline Cleaning System resulting in cleaning power unequaled in its class. Developed using complex modeling techniques, this innovative approach to cleaning ensures that each progressive stage in the process optimizes mechanical, thermal, and chemical energy to achieve the best possible performance. High-density assemblies can be effectively cleaned at line speeds in a footprint similar to closed loop batch systems.

Featuring a patented Mach drying system, powered by a 15Hp turbine blower, the Austin American Technology NanoJet™ drying capability meets increasing throughput demands as your requirements change – without adding to the size of the machine’s footprint. The same technology has been adopted to the NanoJet™ system’s dual isolation system, effectively reducing both chemical and power consumption while increasing system-wide efficiency.

Capable of both water and aqueous chemical cleaning applications, the NanoJet™ inline system also offers easy accessibility and simple maintenance to maximize up time and productivity. Optimized impingement force and flow management give the NanoJet™ inline cleaning system the power to out-perform other machines in its class in tough applications with low-standoff height components.

