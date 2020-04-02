Austin American Technology Introduces ExtremeJet® Inline Micro-Hybrid Circuit Cleaner

Austin American Technology (AAT) is pleased to introduce The ExtremeJet® Inline Micro-Hybrid Circuit Cleaner. The ExtremeJet® design is based on the proven effective and efficient design off AAT’s Jet inline cleaning series. Some standard features include 30 percent more spray bars than standard machines, 50 percent smaller footprint to comparable competitive systems, touch screen operation and programming, password protection, high energy cleaning and rinsing jets, and built-in process data logging to USB.

In keeping with AAT’s innovative design, the new ExtremeJet includes advanced dual cleaning technology and new air curtain isolation. The dual action spray bars combine coherent spray jets that use high impingement energy to clean tough areas and flooding jets to give the highest performance with variable board geometries to create the ultimate cleaning experience.

Additionally, AAT has added four new air curtain isolation cells with coherent jet technology to cut chemistry consumption by reducing drag out, improving DI closed-loop bed life, and speeding up the process.

Source: http://www.aat-corp.com