Sanitize Almost Anything with the Mega ION® from Austin American Technology

Austin American Technology (AAT) offers companies a way to keep their products and employees safer during COVID-19 with the Mega ION® cleaning system designed for solvent-based cleanliness. The machine works as a COVID-19 fighting parts & tool sanitizer: if it can get wet, it can be sanitized by the Mega ION®.

Whether your employees handle parts and tools that need to be thoroughly cleaned between shifts, or you work in the medical industry and rely on a sterile environment, the Mega ION® can kill germs on anything that can get wet.

The Mega ION® is compatible with multiple solvents including but not limited to DI water, water alcohol mixtures, pure alcohol, evaporative hydrocarbons (like cyclohexane) commercial solvent blends not requiring a water rinse.

For more information about Austin American Technology and the Mega ION®, please visit www.aat-corp.com.

Source: https://www.aat-corp.com/

