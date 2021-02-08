Austin American Technology to Introduce New Era in Batch Cleaning During APEX Virtual EXPO

Austin American Technology (AAT) is pleased to announce plans to participate in the 2021 IPC APEX Virtual EXPO, scheduled to take place March 9-11, 2021 online at www.ipcapexexpo.org. For the first time in 2021, AAT plans to release the newest edition of the Aqua ROSE™ Batch Cleaner live from their new Virtual Demo Room.

The Aqua ROSE™ introduces a new era in batch cleaning / ionic contamination testing. Now experience a batch cleaner that offers multiple cleaning and testing technologies for capability previously unachieved in a compact footprint. In addition to aqueous and aqueous chemistry-based cleaning, the innovative Aqua ROSE supports process temperature ranges from ambient to 176 °F. An intuitive user interface allows the operator to select the type and duration of wash, number of rinse cycles, and duration of the forced-air dry cycle.

Ideal for printed circuit boards, semiconductors, subassemblies and process tooling, the Aqua ROSE™ brings flexible, unparalleled cleaning performance to the batch process.

Test and evaluate all of AAT’s advanced cleaning technology in the new virtual demo room

AAT’s new fully Virtual Demo Room is equipped with all of the resources needed to properly test your applications to ensure that all specifications are met. In addition to testing, AAT’s Demo Room has gone fully virtual conducting Live Video Demonstrations of its industry-leading cleaners to assist clients with virtual installations and maintenance requests using high definition digital cameras, professional lighting, microphones and videography equipment. With the Virtual Demo Room, the team at AAT has been effectively interacting with current and potential clients more than ever before.

To learn more about any of Austin American’s products, visit the new online demo room: https://www.aat-corp.com/new-aat-demo-room.

Source: https://www.aat-corp.com/