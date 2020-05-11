Posted in | Materials Processing | Business | Electronics | Events

Picosun and A*STAR’s IME to Create Novel, High Performance Memories

Picosun Group, provider of the leading AGILE ALD® (Atomic Layer Deposition) thin film coating solutions for global industries, and A*STAR’s Institute of Microelectronics (IME), Singapore, strengthen their collaboration in next generation memory technologies.

In collaboration with IME, Picosun provided the ALD solutions and consultancy needed in the development work of new FeRAM (ferroelectric random-access memory) and ReRAM (resistive random-access memory) technologies. This strengthens the long collaboration between these two parties and opens up new possibilities in upscaling and industrialization of the technology, with Picosun’s advanced ALD technology developed for 12” wafer processing.

FeRAM and ReRAM are emerging memories whose potential benefits over the existing technologies are their non-volatility, simple structure, and lower power usage. However, this far their relatively higher production costs and reliability issues have been the main hindrances to their large-scale breakthrough.

ALD is an ideal method to manufacture ultra-thin and high-density material structures with unmatched quality, purity, structural integrity, and atomic level tailored composition. These attributes have great potential to solve the challenges in FeRAM and ReRAM manufacturing, and can lower the manufacturing costs for the same memory capacity. ALD’s mature position in semiconductor industries supports its implementation in novel memory chip production as well.

“IME continues to spearhead the development of novel and advanced microelectronics technologies. We look forward to continuing our on-going partnership with Picosun in developing state-of-the-art FeRAM and ReRAM solutions to an emerging market, and benefit industry partners in the local ecosystem,” says Professor Dim-Lee Kwong, Executive Director of IME.

“We are glad to work together with IME in the fascinating field of novel memory technologies. Singapore is one of our key hubs in Asia and IME our esteemed customer for years. This collaboration will create new innovations and practises in modern memory chip manufacturing and sharpen our competitive edge in the business,” says Mr. Jussi Rautee, CEO of Picosun Group.

Source: https://www.picosun.com/

