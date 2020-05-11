Buehler, an ITW Company and a global manufacturer of metallographic equipment and consumables presents ‘Fastener Metallography – Guidelines to Quality Metallurgical Analysis’ – a complimentary webinar for novices to experts. Fasteners (rivets, screws, nuts, and bolts) are the small but mighty important components found in a vast range of applications. They are widely used in automotive, aerospace, appliances (white goods), in construction projects such as bridges among others. They are very important in manufactured products because a vast majority of components employ fastening technology during assembly to maintain and guarantee product integrity over its service lifetime.

This webinar will explore metallurgical investigation of fastener components and related materials by highlighting preparation guidelines for the stages of fastener production process. Buehler experts will share the best practices to adopt, while following strict ASTM and/or ISO standards for fastener evaluation due to their safety critical use in aerospace, automotive, and other related industries.

Fasteners may be manufactured in small private shops or large industrial factories and their fabrication includes; cold or hot forming of incoming raw material (wires), thread making (involving a rolling or machining process), heat treating, and application of coatings for corrosion protection. They may be manufactured from corrosion-resistant steels, alloyed steels, titanium, aluminum. How they are made is influenced by the diversity of fastener specifications and capabilities. Buehler’s Fastener Metallography Webinar is will be of interest to the metallurgical technicians, engineers and others who carry out testing of fastener components and related materials as part of the quality control or inspection during production of the desired final product.

The Fastener Metallography Webinar topics covered will include:

Fasteners and their applications

Metallographic preparation challenges

Requirements for routine or detailed evaluation

Defects assessments and Microstructural evaluation

Decarburization assessment

Hardness conformity checks

Rivet metallography

