B&W Tek Unveils Newly Updated QTRam® & BWAnalyst Software

B&W Tek, an industry-leading Metrohm Group company provider of laser, Raman, NIR and LIBS systems mobile providing solutions for the pharmaceutical, biomedical, chemical, safety and security, medical devices, research and educational communities recently released the updated Raman portable product the QTRam®.

The QTRam is a portable Transmission Raman Spectrometer powered by our patented STRaman® technology optimized for rapid and nondestructive quantitative analysis ideal for content uniformity testing of finished products such as tablets and capsules.

The updated QTRam® is a compact, portable transmission Raman for content uniformity testing that can measure multiple components with one spectrum. Enhancements have been made to the compliant BWAnalyst® software run on the touch-friendly embedded tablet computer. The newest software update follows an intuitive workflow and includes Raman shift calibration.

To learn more about the new QTRam updates, click here.

