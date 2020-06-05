Element Provides Free Environmental Testing for Oregon Health and Science University's Innovative New Electricity-Free 3D-Printed Ventilator

Element Materials Technology (Element) is supporting Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in its innovative production of 3D-printed ventilators by offering temperature and humidity testing at no cost.

OHSU, a teaching hospital local to Element’s Hillsboro, Oregon laboratory, has responded to the shortage of ventilators by developing a low-cost version produced with 3D-printing technology. Element provided its environmental chamber for temperature and humidity testing on the design, which was required to secure Emergency Use Authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The new ventilator does not require electricity; it is operated by pressure from the oxygen tank. It is compatible with the most commonly used oxygen tanks globally and can be produced within three to eight hours at a cost of less than $10 per machine.

We are proud to support OHSU with its generous initiative and help to keep costs as low as possible by offering our services free of charge. As a global business, Element has aimed to play a role in the fight against COVID-19 and we have been working with medical device manufacturers to provide a range of testing services. Our work with OHSU is very much in this ethos, particularly given the good will of the hospital’s particular endeavor. We hope this is the beginning of our relationship with OHSU and we can continue to support its excellent work. Rick Sluiters, EVP, Element

As a comprehensive medical device testing partner, Element supports every stage of testing. From protocol/feasibility trials and R&D and product development, to production quality control, Element offers a full suite of medical device testing. Element provides services including mechanical testing, product testing, material characterization and microbiological evaluation, as well as CE marking and other regulatory submissions.