Element Provides Free Environmental Testing for Oregon Health and Science University's Innovative New Electricity-Free 3D-Printed Ventilator

Element Materials Technology (Element) is supporting Oregon Health & Science University (OHSU) in its innovative production of 3D-printed ventilators by offering temperature and humidity testing at no cost.

Related Stories

OHSU, a teaching hospital local to Element’s Hillsboro, Oregon laboratory, has responded to the shortage of ventilators by developing a low-cost version produced with 3D-printing technology. Element provided its environmental chamber for temperature and humidity testing on the design, which was required to secure Emergency Use Authorizations from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

The new ventilator does not require electricity; it is operated by pressure from the oxygen tank. It is compatible with the most commonly used oxygen tanks globally and can be produced within three to eight hours at a cost of less than $10 per machine.

We are proud to support OHSU with its generous initiative and help to keep costs as low as possible by offering our services free of charge. As a global business, Element has aimed to play a role in the fight against COVID-19 and we have been working with medical device manufacturers to provide a range of testing services. Our work with OHSU is very much in this ethos, particularly given the good will of the hospital’s particular endeavor. We hope this is the beginning of our relationship with OHSU and we can continue to support its excellent work.

Rick Sluiters, EVP, Element

As a comprehensive medical device testing partner, Element supports every stage of testing. From protocol/feasibility trials and R&D and product development, to production quality control, Element offers a full suite of medical device testing. Element provides services including mechanical testing, product testing, material characterization and microbiological evaluation, as well as CE marking and other regulatory submissions.

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Element Materials Technology. (2020, June 05). Element Provides Free Environmental Testing for Oregon Health and Science University's Innovative New Electricity-Free 3D-Printed Ventilator. AZoM. Retrieved on June 05, 2020 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53641.

  • MLA

    Element Materials Technology. "Element Provides Free Environmental Testing for Oregon Health and Science University's Innovative New Electricity-Free 3D-Printed Ventilator". AZoM. 05 June 2020. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53641>.

  • Chicago

    Element Materials Technology. "Element Provides Free Environmental Testing for Oregon Health and Science University's Innovative New Electricity-Free 3D-Printed Ventilator". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53641. (accessed June 05, 2020).

  • Harvard

    Element Materials Technology. 2020. Element Provides Free Environmental Testing for Oregon Health and Science University's Innovative New Electricity-Free 3D-Printed Ventilator. AZoM, viewed 05 June 2020, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=53641.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

A Legacy of Microscopy

In this interview, AZoM talks to Sophia Antonioli-Schmit, a student researcher at the National Health Institute’s RML, about her history with electron microscopy.

A Legacy of Microscopy

Deep Learning for Micrograph Analysis

In this interview, AZoM talks to Dr. John Sosa, CEO and Co-Founder of MIPAR Image Analysis, about micrograph analysis and deep learning.

Deep Learning for Micrograph Analysis

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »