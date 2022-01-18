Element Brings Spin Testing to the UK Through Partnership with Rolls-Royce

Element Materials Technology (Element) has partnered with Rolls-Royce at its Warwick laboratory to introduce spin testing capabilities in the UK.

Image Credit: Element Materials Technology

Through funding from Rolls-Royce and CRUISE (Certifying RR1073 for Ultrafan Implementation and Strategic Exploitation) Innovate UK Government program, the partnership brings small scale spin testing facilities to Element Warwick to initially support Rolls-Royce programs. This comes as part of a unique partnership between the two businesses which will make a wider range of services and technology available to all Element customers.

Spin testing is an integral part of aerospace development and is designed to improve efficiency and reliability of aero engines to withstand higher loads and deliver component longevity. It evaluates engine safety and quality, whilst ensuring materials are fit for purpose.

Element’s laboratory in Berlin, Germany, pioneers a highly sophisticated range of spin testing services for the aerospace sector. The new investment at Element Warwick secures an additional spin testing facility for UK-based customers, bringing greater efficiency.

Matt Hopkinson, EVP EMEAA at Element, said: “Spin testing is one of our core capabilities for aerospace customers in Europe, and we are thrilled to bring this pioneering testing to the UK through our partnership with Rolls-Royce. This will widen the range of services available to UK businesses and supports innovation and R&D in the sector.

“Manufacturers in the aerospace sector are continuously developing new methods and materials to support engine weight reduction. This partnership means we now have the capabilities to offer Rolls- Royce and other UK-based customers this integral testing procedure to deliver longer service life and ultimately improve passenger safety.”

Yee Han Tai, Chief Project Engineer – Next Gen Disc Alloy and Rotatives R&T (UK) from Rolls-Royce, said: “The team at Warwick will help Rolls-Royce conduct a comprehensive evaluation of its next generation disc alloy in shorter timescales. Having a more accessible facility will also enable closer collaboration to develop expanded data acquisition and measurement capabilities.”

Element Warwick is the European Environmental Testing Centre of Excellence and has the largest capability for environmental testing in the UK for aerospace, military, transportation, energy and industrial manufacturers.

Source: https://www.element.com/