Element Expands Connected Technologies Facility in the US

Element Materials Technology (Element) has opened a center of excellence for its connected technologies business in Maryland, US to support its ambitious growth plans in the sector.

The new laboratory in Columbia, MD represents a significant milestone in bringing Element’s expertise and technology to customers worldwide, growing its headcount and the business as a result of its expanded footprint. The new facility brings Element’s total footprint to over 65,000 sq.ft of space and 130 dedicated experts, and adds extensive electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) and radio frequency (RF) testing capabilities for regulatory compliance; safety testing against normal and misuse conditions; protocol testing; and over-the-air (OTA) antenna performance testing. Through co-location with its existing Columbia facility, Element has increased efficiency for its customers and further expanded its OTA and EMC services.

Since the start of 2020, Element has invested over $300m in its connected technologies business, which spans 21 laboratories in the USA, UK, Germany, China, South Korea, and Japan. Element’s global connected technology testing capabilities now include significant capacity across EMC and RF testing chambers; specific absorption rate (SAR) systems; OTA systems; industry conformance; hearing aid compatibility (HAC); as well as 5GNR RF, RRM and Protocol coverage across all three major US operators.

Alongside the expansion of its capabilities, Element is also supporting the creation and maintenance of high technology jobs. As an early adopter of, and leader in 5G regulatory and conformance testing, Element has tested and certified the most 5G products in the US market, enabling its customers to reach the end markets quickly and competitively, while fulfilling consumer demand for high speed, 5G data connections. This in turn supports the US economy’s COVID-19 recovery as the country gains a global leadership position in the rollout of 5G.

The new connected technologies center of excellence in Columbia strengthens our significance within US critical infrastructure, bringing many services under one roof while supporting employment and establishing this laboratory as a hub for technology expertise. Through the continual growth of our capacity, footprint and technical services, including ongoing investment in 5G capabilities, we are in the best position to strengthen existing partnerships, while forging new ones as a market leader. We have an extremely experienced team of almost 500 experts working in our connected technology business around the world who are at the forefront of technological innovation, and many participate in industry and national technical bodies involved in the development of regulations for new products. This ensures that we can guide customers every step of the way, enabling them to get their products and services to market, faster and safer. Jo Wetz, CEO, Element

Element is a world leader in the testing, inspection, and certification of a diverse range of technologies from consumer electronics like smartphones, cellular devices, wearables and simple sensors, to medical devices, autonomous vehicles, connected robots and factory devices. Element works daily with the world’s leading technology manufacturers and innovators to make the Internet of Things (IoT) an increasing reality.

