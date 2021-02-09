Posted in | New Product

TacticID® Mobile – New Handheld Analyzer for Narcotics Detection

B&W Tek is unveiling the TacticID Mobile, its newest handheld 1064-nm Raman for first responders, police, and customs agents to identify illicit and hazardous substances where they find them.

The TacticID® Mobile 1064-nm Raman has an ergonomic design with a large touchscreen and display for even greater ease of use in identifying a range of samples including impure, colored street samples.   It has a targeted library for rapid, actionable identification of pure and mixture samples in less than a minute. Reports including threat level and sample photos can be easily generated and shared on a USB drive or stored in a secure data management system. Relevant sample information inputs by the user, together with the up to 3 photos give sample traceability.

The system is designed for point-of-need identification with a rugged IP68 design.  Interchangeable sample adaptors give the flexibility to measure samples as they are, or in translucent packaging, bottles, and disposable vials.
 
See more information about the TacticID Mobile here.

