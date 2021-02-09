TacticID® Mobile – New Handheld Analyzer for Narcotics Detection

B&W Tek is unveiling the TacticID Mobile, its newest handheld 1064-nm Raman for first responders, police, and customs agents to identify illicit and hazardous substances where they find them.

The TacticID® Mobile 1064-nm Raman has an ergonomic design with a large touchscreen and display for even greater ease of use in identifying a range of samples including impure, colored street samples. It has a targeted library for rapid, actionable identification of pure and mixture samples in less than a minute. Reports including threat level and sample photos can be easily generated and shared on a USB drive or stored in a secure data management system. Relevant sample information inputs by the user, together with the up to 3 photos give sample traceability.

The system is designed for point-of-need identification with a rugged IP68 design. Interchangeable sample adaptors give the flexibility to measure samples as they are, or in translucent packaging, bottles, and disposable vials.



