Tibidabo Scientific Industries Strengthens its Core Executive Team with the Appointment of Industry Veteran, John LaViola as Chief Technology Officer and Head of Business Development.

Dublin, Ireland, 16 February 2021 – Tibidabo Scientific Industries Ltd (“Tibidabo Scientific”), a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets, has today announced the appointment of John LaViola as its Chief Technology Officer (CTO) and Head of Business Development.

John LaViola

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​​“We are honored to welcome John to our team. As a visionary executive, his technology leadership, scientific rigor, and unique insights are well-known throughout the scientific imaging community. John’s appointment comes at an exciting time for our company, as we accelerate technological innovation and expansion of our growing product offering,” explained Paul Murtagh, Chairman & Chief Executive Officer at Tibidabo Scientific. “In organizations ranging in size and complexity from early stage to global enterprises, John has been managing R&D and Business Development of medical device, scientific, and imaging systems for over 35 years across a broad range of clinical and scientific disciplines. We are looking forward to harnessing his unique skillset across our expanding business.”

Mr. LaViola will lead the company’s technology vision and strategy, define the future direction of R&D, and oversee our Mergers & Acquisitions execution and integration. Since 2014, John has served as Vice President, Business Development, and in 2018 assumed leadership for Strategic Innovation in Hologic, Inc.’s (Nasdaq: HOLX) Breast and Skeletal Health Solutions division. At Hologic, John was responsible for mergers and acquisitions, technology partnerships, and business alliances, as well as product and service innovation strategy in Hologic’s largest business unit. He led numerous public and private acquisitions, as well as consummated several strategic partnerships. With a lengthy track record of developing and commercializing disruptive innovations, John previously held technology leadership roles as Vice President, R&D from 2008, and as Senior Director, R&D from 2002 at Hologic.

To learn more, please visit www.tibidaboscientific.com

About Tibidabo Scientific Industries

Tibidabo Scientific Industries is a global leader and supplier of highly differentiated technology for scientific research, aerospace, and industrial markets. We succeed by helping customers push boundaries in radiobiology, stem cell research, high-performance imaging, radiation detection, surveillance, space exploration and advanced scintillators. With our roots dating back to H2S phosphor screens in radar critical to the Allied defense during World War II, the impact of our products is now felt from the deepest recesses of the earth, to cutting-edge cancer research, and to the far reaches of space. Our collaborative approach and expanding global team enable our customers to make smarter decisions and adopt more effective solutions with ground-breaking technologies. Our philosophy, culture and strategy are guided by the Tibidabo Business Matrix (TBM), a customer, quality, performance and people-oriented management approach with a system of continuous improvement at its core. For further information, please contact Diane Brau, Corporate Communications [email protected]