Posted in | Design and Innovation | Adhesives and Sealants | New Product

World’s First Commercially Available Diamond Filled Underfill: SMT 158D8

YINCAE is excited to announce that we have developed SMT 158D8 a high thermal conductive underfill that is capillary and fast flowing, and an easy reworkable liquid epoxy.

SMT 158D8 is the world’s first (and only) commercially available diamond filled underfill. SMT 158D8 has a thermal conductivity of >6 W/mK, can flow into small gaps easily with no phase separation, high salt-moisture resistance, and excellent adhesion. Furthermore, the performance of the SMT 158D8 drop test has been improved by two orders of magnitude compared with that with the use of solder paste. The highlight of the SMT 158D8 is its ability to lower CPU (POP) temperatures by 10 °C.

This material can be used as a underfill for flip chip, chip scale package, ball grid array devices, package on package, and land grid array application. It is also suitable for bare chip protection in a variety of advanced packages such as memory cards, chip carriers, hybrid circuits and multi-chip modules. It is designed for high production and an environment where process speed and thermal dissipation are key concerns.

For more information on YINCAE’s SMT 158D8 underfill, or to learn more about the YINCAE product range, please email us at: [email protected].

Source: https://www.yincae.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. (2021, March 16). World’s First Commercially Available Diamond Filled Underfill: SMT 158D8. AZoM. Retrieved on March 16, 2021 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55757.

  • MLA

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. "World’s First Commercially Available Diamond Filled Underfill: SMT 158D8". AZoM. 16 March 2021. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55757>.

  • Chicago

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. "World’s First Commercially Available Diamond Filled Underfill: SMT 158D8". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55757. (accessed March 16, 2021).

  • Harvard

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. 2021. World’s First Commercially Available Diamond Filled Underfill: SMT 158D8. AZoM, viewed 16 March 2021, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=55757.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Submit

Sponsored Content

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »