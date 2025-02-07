UF 120LA: The Next-Generation High Reliability, 100% Flux Residue Compatible and Reworkable Underfill

YINCAE has introduced UF 120LA, a high-purity liquid epoxy underfill engineered for advanced electronics packaging. With exceptional flowability into 20μ gaps, UF 120LA eliminates cleaning processes, reducing costs and environmental impact while ensuring superior performance across applications like BGA, flip chip, WLCSP, and multi-chip modules.

Image Credit: YINCAE

UF 120LA withstands 5x260°C reflow cycles without solder joint deformation, outperforming competitors requiring cleaning. Its snap cure at lower temperatures enhances production efficiency, making it ideal for memory cards, chip carriers, and hybrid circuits.

UF 120LA’s superior thermal resistance and mechanical durability empower manufacturers to develop more compact, reliable, and high-performance devices, accelerating trends in miniaturization, edge computing, and IoT connectivity. This advancement can enhance the production of mission-critical applications such as 5G and 6G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, aerospace systems, and wearable technology, where reliability and longevity are paramount. Additionally, by streamlining manufacturing workflows, UF 120LA enables faster time-to-market for consumer electronics, potentially reshaping supply chain efficiencies and creating new opportunities for economies of scale.

In the long term, the widespread adoption of this technology could revolutionize the semiconductor packaging landscape, paving the way for increasingly sophisticated electronic devices that are lighter, more efficient, and more resilient in extreme environments.

Key Benefits:

No-clean compatibility – Works with all no-clean solder paste flux residues.

Cost savings – Eliminates cleaning processes and pollution.

High thermal reliability – Withstands multiple reflow cycles without deformation.

Superior flowability – Fills narrow gaps as small as 20μ.

Less warpage – low CTE and high thermal stability.

"The UF 120LA represents a significant leap forward in electronics packaging technology," said YINCAE’s Chief Technology Officer. “UF 120LA empowers manufacturers to push the boundaries of advanced packaging applications, from BGA to wafer-level chip scale packages. We believe this product will set a new industry standard for performance and efficiency."

YINCAE’s UF 120LA is available immediately for purchase.