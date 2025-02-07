Posted in | News | Electronics | New Product

UF 120LA: The Next-Generation High Reliability, 100% Flux Residue Compatible and Reworkable Underfill

Editorial Checklist Reviewed

YINCAE has introduced UF 120LA, a high-purity liquid epoxy underfill engineered for advanced electronics packaging. With exceptional flowability into 20μ gaps, UF 120LA eliminates cleaning processes, reducing costs and environmental impact while ensuring superior performance across applications like BGA, flip chip, WLCSP, and multi-chip modules.

Image Credit: YINCAE

Related Stories

UF 120LA withstands 5x260°C reflow cycles without solder joint deformation, outperforming competitors requiring cleaning. Its snap cure at lower temperatures enhances production efficiency, making it ideal for memory cards, chip carriers, and hybrid circuits.

UF 120LA’s superior thermal resistance and mechanical durability empower manufacturers to develop more compact, reliable, and high-performance devices, accelerating trends in miniaturization, edge computing, and IoT connectivity. This advancement can enhance the production of mission-critical applications such as 5G and 6G infrastructure, autonomous vehicles, aerospace systems, and wearable technology, where reliability and longevity are paramount. Additionally, by streamlining manufacturing workflows, UF 120LA enables faster time-to-market for consumer electronics, potentially reshaping supply chain efficiencies and creating new opportunities for economies of scale.

In the long term, the widespread adoption of this technology could revolutionize the semiconductor packaging landscape, paving the way for increasingly sophisticated electronic devices that are lighter, more efficient, and more resilient in extreme environments.

Key Benefits:

  • No-clean compatibility – Works with all no-clean solder paste flux residues.
  • Cost savings – Eliminates cleaning processes and pollution.
  • High thermal reliability – Withstands multiple reflow cycles without deformation.
  • Superior flowability – Fills narrow gaps as small as 20μ.
  • Less warpage – low CTE and high thermal stability.

"The UF 120LA represents a significant leap forward in electronics packaging technology," said YINCAE’s Chief Technology Officer. “UF 120LA empowers manufacturers to push the boundaries of advanced packaging applications, from BGA to wafer-level chip scale packages. We believe this product will set a new industry standard for performance and efficiency."

YINCAE’s UF 120LA is available immediately for purchase.

Source:

YINCAE

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. (2025, February 07). UF 120LA: The Next-Generation High Reliability, 100% Flux Residue Compatible and Reworkable Underfill. AZoM. Retrieved on February 07, 2025 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64210.

  • MLA

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. "UF 120LA: The Next-Generation High Reliability, 100% Flux Residue Compatible and Reworkable Underfill". AZoM. 07 February 2025. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64210>.

  • Chicago

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. "UF 120LA: The Next-Generation High Reliability, 100% Flux Residue Compatible and Reworkable Underfill". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64210. (accessed February 07, 2025).

  • Harvard

    YINCAE Advanced Materials. 2025. UF 120LA: The Next-Generation High Reliability, 100% Flux Residue Compatible and Reworkable Underfill. AZoM, viewed 07 February 2025, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=64210.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback