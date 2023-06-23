Posted in | News | Clean Technology | Electronics | Design and Innovation

YINCAE Launches Snap Cure, Highly filled, 100% No-Clean Flux Residue Compatible Underfill: UF 120HA

YINCAE, a leading manufacturer of electronic materials, has announced the launch of its new product, UF 120HA. The innovative underfill material is specifically designed to provide a fast flow, lower-temperature cure for high-throughput applications and is 100% compatible with all no-clean flux residue. Additionally, it is reworkable, making it an ideal solution for manufacturers looking to reduce costs and improve production efficiency.

UF 120HA offers several key benefits:

  • Fully compatible with all no-clean solder paste flux residue
  • Eliminating the cleaning process and its pollution
  • Lower temperature snap cure (<120 ºC)
  • Passes 5×260 ºC without any deformation of the solder joint
  • Better than all competitors' underfill with a cleaning process
  • Lower CTE and able to flow into small gaps
  • Reworkable
  • Large cost savings

"Our team is excited to introduce UF 120HA to the market," said YINCAE's Chief Technology Officer. "We understand the challenges facing manufacturers today, and we have designed this product to address those challenges head-on. UF 120HA offers fast flow, low-temperature cure, compatibility with all noclean flux residue, and reworkability, making it an ideal solution for a wide range of high-throughput manufacturing applications."

YINCAE’s UF 120HA is available immediately for purchase. For more information on YINCAE’s UF 120HA underfill, or to learn more about the YINCAE product range.

Source: http://www.yincae.com/

