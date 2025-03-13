YINCAE: UF 158UL Redefines Underfill for Large Chips

YINCAE, a leading innovator in advanced materials solutions, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking underfill material, UF 158UL. This cutting-edge product is designed to meet the increasing demands of large format chips, offering unparalleled performance in room temperature flow, fast cure, and high reliability.

Image Credit: YINCAE Advanced Materials

UF 158UL boasts exceptional flowability, allowing it to effortlessly fill gaps as small as 10 microns, even in large 100x100 mm chips. Its unique formulation ensures rapid curing at room temperature, significantly reducing production time and energy costs. Moreover, UF 158UL exhibits superior reliability, providing robust protection against thermal stress, moisture, and mechanical shock, ensuring long-term device performance.

"We are thrilled to introduce UF 158UL, a game-changer in underfill technology," said CTO of YINCAE, "With its exceptional flow, fast cure, and high reliability, UF 158UL empowers manufacturers to achieve unprecedented levels of efficiency and quality in the production of large format chips."

UF 158UL is ideal for a wide range of applications, including:

High-performance computing

Artificial intelligence

Automotive electronics

Aerospace systems

Key Features and Benefits:

Room temperature flow for easy application

Fast cure for increased throughput

High reliability for long-term performance

Excellent gap fill in 10-micron spaces

Compatible with large 100x100 mm chips

YINCAE’s UF 158UL is available immediately for purchase.