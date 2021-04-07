Posted in | Automotive Materials

MW Industries Acquires Duer Carolina Coil

MW Industries, a leading provider of precision components, has announced the acquisition of Duer Carolina Coil, Inc., a leading manufacturer of hot and cold wound springs.

The acquisition of Duer Carolina Coil, Inc., closed on March 26, 2021, and increases MW Industries’ existing portfolio of businesses offering engineered spring solutions for the automotive, heavy truck, defense, valve, and agricultural markets. The combined company will offer expanded hot and cold wound spring manufacturing capabilities and serve customers in over 75 countries.

“We are excited to welcome our new Duer Carolina Coil colleagues to MW Industries. During a period when businesses are under greater pressure to produce quality products quickly and at affordable costs, we offer expansive US-based manufacturing capabilities and in-house expertise that can provide the components our customers need, when they need them,” said Simon Newman, CEO of MW Industries. “We are thrilled to be able to provide even greater capacity with the addition of Duer Carolina Coil to the MW Industries portfolio.”

Duer Carolina Coil is an established leader in hot and cold wound spring production, with a strong global customer base. Duer Carolina Coil will join MW Industries’ existing family of companies, which includes over 30 locations worldwide. The combined companies will leverage existing technology and expertise to expand MW Industries’ footprint and position the company to deliver the highest quality precision components to an even broader range of customers worldwide.

Source: https://www.mw-ind.com/

