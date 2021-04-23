New Panacol Epoxies Cure at 60°C

Panacol has developed a range of new one component epoxy adhesives that cure at very low temperatures. These new adhesives were developed specifically for electronics applications and adhere very well to substrates with low surface energy.

The new Structalit® 5511 is suitable for connector sealing (adhesive shown in light blue in the graphic). Image Credit: Panacol

​​​​​​​With the adhesives Structalit® 5511, 5521 and 5531, a range of adhesives has been developed that exhibit a unique set of physical properties after reaching full cure. This permits optimizing the adhesive with various component geometries, substrates, and operating functions.

All three adhesives are single-component, epoxy resin-based adhesives and cure at just 60°C, making them particularly suitable for temperature-sensitive electronic components. Curing at higher temperatures will accelerate cure time and add additional strength to the bond.

The Structalit® 5511 adhesive features a particularly low ionic content and is therefore especially suitable for use in electronics. Combining a high Young's modulus with an elongation at break of more than 8%, it ensures high adhesion to many substrates with additional shock and vibration resistance.

Structalit® 5521 is softer and more flexible after curing, allowing the adhesive to better compensate for stresses between substrates. Due to its very low modulus of elasticity, this adhesive is very well suited for potting or for the application of thicker adhesive layers.

As the third adhesive of the new epoxy technology, Structalit® 5531 has an extraordinary low coefficient of thermal expansion (CTE), yet is flexible enough to withstand drop and vibration tests. The incorporation of filler particles gives the adhesive extremely high resistance to mechanical and chemical influences.

These Structalit® adhesives from Panacol generate very high bond strength with materials typically used in the electronics industry. They can also adhere very well to LCP (liquid crystal polymer) and other high-tech plastics with low surface energy. All three adhesives possess high purity and low ion content which complies with international standards for electronic and microelectronic component assembly.

