Samara Polytech Researchers Study the Properties of Non-Racemic Dihydrofurans

The research team of the Department of Organic Chemistry of Samara Polytech under the leadership of Doctor of Chemical Sciences, Head of the Department Yuri Klimochkin and Doctor of Chemical Sciences, Professor Alexander Reznikov in cooperation with the crystallographic research group of Lomonosov Moscow State University (supervisor - candidate of chemical sciences, senior researcher Victor Rybakov) completed a study to obtain non-racemic 4,5-dihydrofurans based on Michael addition and study their chemical properties.

The announcement of a scientific article with the results of the latest research is posted on the cover of the authoritative journal Tetrahedron.

"Studying the method of obtaining non-racemic 4,5-dihydrofurans will make it possible to create biologically active compounds, and it is also possible that some of them are potential drugs against cancer, neurodegenerative diseases," Dmitry Nikerov, assistant of the Department of Organic Chemistry says.

An important advantage of the scientific developments of the team is the widespread use of cheap complexes of base metals such as nickel.

Scientists are investigating ways to obtain non-racemic heterocycles based on the methods of asymmetric metal complex catalysis with the financial support of the Russian Science Foundation (grant 18-13-00447).

