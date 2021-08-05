Process Insights, the market leader in premium technologies and solutions for the process and research industry, has opened a new facility in Houston, Texas, to better support its customers, distributors, contractors, and suppliers with improved delivery times, as well as on-site engineering, application consulting and process control solutions.

New Center of Excellence Delivers Innovation for Customers in Process and Safety Control. Image Credit: Automation.com

This new Center of Excellence, supported by a COSA Xentaur manufacturing facility, will allow Process Insights to ensure better delivery times for high-tech instrumentation and state-of-the-art moisture measurement systems, as well as to showcase a world-class suite of gas, water, and liquid analysis solutions.



Supporting process industries including petrochemical, energy, environmental, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, laboratory, chemical, agriculture, and wastewater, the Center provides an array of customer-centric resources and expertise. A full-access demonstration suite, training and other services combine to deliver new technologies critical to keeping process plants up and running efficiently and safely with minimal unplanned downtime.



The Center integrates the best ‘hands-on’ engineering, application consulting and process control solutions including the COSA Xentaur solutions for SF6, dew point, purity and decomposition and Alpha Omega Instruments’ trace and percent oxygen analyzers.



Other solutions include the ATOM Instrument total sulfur and nitrogen analyzers, Extrel CMS mass spectrometers, LAR water quality analysis analyzers, MBW Calibration precision humidity measurement and calibration systems with chilled mirror technology, and the Tiger Optics laser-based gas analyzers for ultra-high-purity parts-per-trillion levels measurement using cavity ring-down spectroscopy.

Our new Center of Excellence in Houston, Texas, represents a very important milestone in the expansion of our manufacturing and logistics capabilities. We are committed to exceeding the expectations of our customers and channel partners every day and offer technologies known for their breakthrough performance. Scott Fleishner, EVP & GM, for Process Insights Americas

Global operators depend on the Process Insights and COSA Xentaur technologies to meet their production targets year after year. We continually reflect on how COVID has impacted our customers, and we are excited to be able to expand our Center of Excellence to include a world-class testing lab, interactive training center, and showcase our market-leading process control solutions. Joe Schwab, Chief Commercial Office for Process Insights

About Process Insights

Process Insights delivers leading solutions for the process, automation, and research industries around the globe. Brands include Alpha Omega Instruments, ATOM Instrument, COSA Xentaur, Extrel CMS, LAR Process Analyzers & Hygrocontrol, MBW Calibration, and Tiger Optics. Process Insights premium brands are used across a wide range of applications and end markets to ensure safe operation, increase product quality, and to attain higher levels of efficiency in process industries. Sensors, instrumentation, and software used in these applications are mission-critical to reduce disruptions, downtime, and lost productivity, all while managing increasing regulatory complexity and cost in industrial processes. Process Insights is back by Union Park Capital is a private equity investment firm focused solely on lower middle-market Industrial Technology companies and who partners with management teams to cultivate businesses through a combination of organic growth and careful strategic add-on acquisitions.

About COSA Xentaur

COSA Xentaur leverages deep, market specific technical experience and application knowledge. COSA Xentaur, a Process Insights Brand, joins other market leading brands in process instrumentation and automation that include Alpha Omega Instruments, ATOM Instrument, Extrel CMS, LAR Process Analyzers & Hygrocontrol, MBW Calibration, and Tiger Optics as another premium brand in the Process Insights portfolio.