Revolutionizing Toxic Gas Monitoring

Elevate your toxic gas monitoring with the new MAX300-TGM™ Mass Spectrometer (MS) Gas Analyzer from Process Insights. Based on the proven EXTREL™ MS platform this thoughtful application of the technology delivers continuous, real-time toxic gas monitoring of up to 64 chemical species at any single point. The combination of 15 chemicals measured at 46 sampling point provides the owner with maximum efficiency and extremely low cost-per-chemical, per point solution for monitoring.

Image Credit: Process Insights

Process Insights MS technology is also an extremely fast measurement with an analysis speed of 0.4 seconds per chemical, the MAX300-TGM provides real time monitoring that meets or exceeds industry requirements for continuous monitoring. However, being fast in toxic gas monitoring isn’t enough your technology must also be free of false positives. Again, that’s why we choose MS as our method, with the high sensitivity of a quadrupole mass spectrometer one can rest assured that it’s analysis are true.

The MAX300-TGM platform is customizable to meet your unique site requirements and will ship to your stie fully configured to your specifications. Operators can the modify the order, frequency and repeatability of any single or multiple sampling points. A two-layer alarm feature provides operators with warning levels before gas levels hit safety levels. One can enable or disable sampling points and chemicals from the list. It is even possible to add chemicals and sampling points to your unit after installation and commissioning.



Designed with maintenance in mind the MAX300-TGM includes automated performance checks during normal operation. Our engineers also took the time to modularize the design, so if you need to work on a part, you pull the module replace it with another and go back to operating while you work on the module. Preventative maintenance is only required every 12-months and the items are pre-defined, so you can plan ahead or use the modular spare approach.



Process Insights is a market leader in delivering real-time analytical instrumentation, gas and water analysis solutions, and safety products for a variety of industries including industrial manufacturing, life science, semiconductor, energy, petrochemical, chemical, mining, metals processing, environmental, and more.

