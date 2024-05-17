Revolutionizing Trace Gas Monitoring

Unveiling the latest TIGER OPTICS TM Cavity Ring-Down Spectroscopy (CRDS) breakthrough from Process Insights: The new Prismatic 3+ laser- powered gas analyzer sets the new standard for precision and versatility in gas monitoring across semiconductor and industrial sectors. Engineered to deliver real-time insights crucial for operational safety and efficiency, this cutting-edge analyzer is a game-changer.

Image Credit: Process Insights

Tailored for critical applications like air separation plants, truck fill operations, and electronic bulk gas quality monitoring, the Prismatic 3+ offers unmatched performance. Detecting H 2 O, CO, CO 2 , and CH 4 simultaneously at parts-per-million to parts-per-billion levels ensures comprehensive protection against harmful contaminants.

Compact yet powerful, the Prismatic 3+ is designed for seamless integration into any setup. Its intuitive touchscreen interface simplifies installation and operation, empowering users with efficient data analysis for optimized performance. Say goodbye to downtime and hello to uninterrupted operations with Prismatic 3+ – the future of seamless, reliable gas monitoring is here.

The Prismatic 3+ is a game-changer in cost efficiency, boasting an incredibly low cost of ownership. Say goodbye to calibration hassles, consumables, and utility gas expenses – this advanced analyzer operates seamlessly without the need for any additional resources.

Utilizing CRDS methodology, the Prismatic 3+ incorporates a built-in zero and wavelength reference, eliminating the need for calibration gases altogether. These processes occur automatically during operation, maximizing uptime and translating into significant cost savings.

Process Insights stands as a premier provider of real-time analytical instrumentation, offering cutting-edge solutions for industries ranging from industrial manufacturing to life sciences, semiconductors, and more.

Experience the unmatched performance of the Prismatic 3+ CRDS gas analyzer.

Source: https://www.process-insights.com/