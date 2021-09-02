HORIBA Scientific and Drexel University Present Webinar on Raman Spectroscopy, SERS and TERS: Exploration of MXenes

HORIBA Scientific, a global leader in the production of high-performance spectroscopy systems and solutions, is proud to be hosting a joint webinar with Drexel University on Wednesday, September 22nd from 2 PM to 4 PM EDT.

The presentations will be a live 2-hour event, and recorded for on demand viewing.

Yury Gogotsi, PhD, of the A.J. Drexel Nanomaterials Institute and Department of Materials Science and Engineering, at Drexel University, will present 'The Family of 2D Carbides and Nitrides (MXenes),' and will demonstrate how despite the fact that the structural and chemical variety of MXenes creates a challenge with their characterization, MXenes have shown a variety of attractive electronic, optical, chemical, and mechanical properties. They possess electro-chemically and chemically tunable plasmonic properties, with interband transitions and plasmon resonance peaks covering the entire ultraviolet, visible, and near-infrared range. Raman spectroscopy analysis may enable precise control of the structure, surface chemistry, defects and strain in MXenes.

Asia Sarycheva, Phd, a Post-doctoral fellow at the Lawrence Berkeley National Lab, will present 'Raman spectroscopy of 2D transition metal carbides and nitrides (MXenes),' and discuss the first systematic study of Raman spectra of various stoichiometric MXenes and their solid solutions, including the effects of their physical state, composition, surface chemistry, and flake stacking on the vibrational modes. She will show how they have used the knowledge for the quality analysis and in-situ experiments, such as Raman electrochemistry and surface enhanced Raman spectroscopy (SERS).

The third presentation will be given by Andrey Krayev, AFM and AFM-Raman Product Manager in the United States for HORIBA Scientific, who will discuss 'Comprehensive Nanoscale Imaging of MXenes using AFM and TERS.' He will demonstrate how topography, surface potential and capacitance information provided by AFM allows observation of nanoscale defects, such as wrinkles and folds, in few-layer MXene sheets or formation of oxides along the edges of the aging sheets. He will also demonstrate how the nanoscale spatial resolution provided by TERS can differentiate the spectral response from said defects and unperturbed areas of MXene crystals.

To read the complete abstract content and the bios for each of the speakers, go to: https://www.horiba.com/en_en/company/events/detail/news/9/2021/webinar-raman-spectroscopy-sers-and-ters-exploration-of-mxenes/

To register, go to: https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/9222775418852754704

