Experts Collaborate to Develop 3D Printing Solutions for Electric Vehicle Manufacturing

The Nanyang Technological University, Singapore (NTU Singapore) in association with Hyundai Motor Group (the Group) has agreed to undertake a series of joint research projects aiming to develop advanced solutions for the production of electric vehicles (EVs) and to develop future mobility solutions.

Image Credit: Shutterstock.com/ Smile Fight

Considering the Industry 4.0 technologies, the focus of these projects is to develop solutions capable of transforming traditional car manufacturing facilities into sophisticated factories of the future.

As part of the initial stage, which starts in September 2021, four pilot projects on artificial intelligence (AI) and additive manufacturing (3D printing) will be explored.

To maintain the quality of Battery Electric Vehicles (vehicles powered completely by batteries), the goal of one of the projects is to develop machine learning algorithms for vehicle image processing. The use of an AI-based image processing sensor in the plant will enable the detection of defects and anomalies in the manufacturing process. This ensures increased safety features and reliability of the final product.

Another project involves the integration of 3D printing with EV manufacturing. Researchers will analyze the effective methods of using 3D printers to customize automotive components and the implementation process in a smart factory operation. This contributes to the smart manufacturing objective, enabling customers to order and customize a car model to their preference.

NTU Senior Vice President (Research) Professor Lam Khin Yong and Hyundai Motor Group Senior Vice President Hong Bum Jung signed the collaboration agreement at a ceremony held at NTU on Wednesday, September 1st, 2021. NTU President Professor Subra Suresh and President & Chief Innovation Officer of Hyundai Motor Group Youngcho Chi witnessed the event.

The partnership between NTU and Hyundai Motor Group provides one more example of how our close collaboration with industry plays an important role in developing relevant solutions to address real world 2 issues. This is in line with the NTU 2025 strategic plan, which aims to address some of the grand challenges facing humanity. Subra Suresh, Professor and President, Nanyang Technological University

“This collaboration with Hyundai Motor Group will build on NTU’s core strengths, in areas such as additive manufacturing, AI, autonomous and electric vehicles, and big data to bring about benefits to the automotive industry, Singapore and the global society,” added Suresh.

The signing ceremony comes after a previous announcement in October 2020 during the virtual groundbreaking ceremony for Hyundai Motor Group Innovation Centre in Singapore (HMGICS). In the ceremony, NTU was declared the first academic research partner for the Group’s HMGICS initiative.

HMGICS aims to build an ecosystem for the future mobility industry based on open innovation. We are going to strengthen collaboration with NTU and develop advanced solutions to revolutionise future mobility value chain going forward. Youngcho Chi, President and Chief Innovation Officer, Hyundai Motor Group

The HMGICS serves as an open research facility for the company’s future mobility and research development. The HMGICS facility is situated at Singapore’s Jurong Innovation District and its construction is expected to be completed by the end of 2022. The facility is located very close to the NTU Smart Campus, which is an active testbed of novel digital and tech-enabled solutions.

Future Initiatives to Nurture Talent

Apart from the research and development projects, the latest agreement between NTU and Hyundai Motor Group opens a window for future collaborations focusing on enhancing talent in the automotive sector.

For instance, the collaborators will initiate 3D printing competitions, aiming at the innovative use of technology in automotive engineering. The objective stands to drive interest in EV manufacturing and to encourage undergraduates to visualize future mobility. Simultaneously, the competition will offer a chance for people to learn the advantages of 3D printing technology in EVs.

NTU students and researchers will be supported by joint educational seminars. The seminars will serve as a base for industrial experts from the company and NTU academics to transfer ideas and knowledge between them and enhance their skills.

