Scalable Flow Chemistry System Benefits from Improved Reaction Vessel Switching

Asynt reports how AM Technology Ltd (Runcorn, UK) has used its ReactoMate ATOM lab reactor support stand to enhance the speed and ease of switching reaction vessels feeding their Coflore® flow chemistry system.

AMT clean room operation using a Coflore® flow reactor fed by an efficiently stirred vessel in a ReactoMate ATOM stand. Image Credit: Asynt

Martin Monedero, principal chemist at AMT, commented "Our Coflore flow systems are designed to be as versatile as possible, enabling users to optimise feed vessel set up according to the requirements of a particular reaction. For users to be able to swap reaction vessels quickly and easily is a significant benefit, hence deciding to integrate Asynt ReactoMate ATOM into our Coflore peripheral equipment solutions. It accommodates our range of existing 5, 10 and 20 L glass vessels from multiple suppliers without any issues and we have found the auto-align function for the overhead stirrer makes set-up so simple.  The integral lifting/lowering mechanism allows easy one-handed adjustment of the position of the vessel which is a valuable feature for both safety reasons and user-friendliness. Consequently, we are now recommending that AMT customers integrate ReactoMate ATOM systems with our Coflore flow reactors to ensure that they get the best system possible.”

