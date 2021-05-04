Element and Rolls-Royce Collaborate to Expand Test Services to their Customers

A new agreement between Element Materials Technology (Element) and Rolls-Royce will provide Element’s customers with access to the cutting-edge rig and component test capability and engineering expertise of Rolls-Royce in Germany.

Building on a decade-long relationship between the two companies, the agreement sees Element expand its current capabilities to provide its customers with a much broader range of testing. The unrivaled capabilities of the Rolls-Royce test facility include unique materials testing, such as multiaxial fatigue capabilities, composite component vibration, and large-scale spin testing.

Rolls-Royce has made a significant investment in its high-end test facilities and this agreement will open up access to customers from a wide range of end markets such as aerospace, energy, automotive, and agriculture.

We have a proud history of supporting Rolls-Royce’s core businesses and I am delighted that we have been able to further cement our relationship through this agreement. The combination of testing capabilities, including those unique to Rolls-Royce, offers Element customers an attractive package of services across multiple sectors and gives them access to an even broader suite of services under our industry-leading one-stop-shop approach to account management. This is a real win-win for both companies and our customers across the world. Matt Hopkinson, EVP EMEAA, Element