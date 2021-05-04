Element and Rolls-Royce Collaborate to Expand Test Services to their Customers

A new agreement between Element Materials Technology (Element) and Rolls-Royce will provide Element’s customers with access to the cutting-edge rig and component test capability and engineering expertise of Rolls-Royce in Germany.
Building on a decade-long relationship between the two companies, the agreement sees Element expand its current capabilities to provide its customers with a much broader range of testing. The unrivaled capabilities of the Rolls-Royce test facility include unique materials testing, such as multiaxial fatigue capabilities, composite component vibration, and large-scale spin testing.
Rolls-Royce has made a significant investment in its high-end test facilities and this agreement will open up access to customers from a wide range of end markets such as aerospace, energy, automotive, and agriculture.
We have a proud history of supporting Rolls-Royce’s core businesses and I am delighted that we have been able to further cement our relationship through this agreement. The combination of testing capabilities, including those unique to Rolls-Royce, offers Element customers an attractive package of services across multiple sectors and gives them access to an even broader suite of services under our industry-leading one-stop-shop approach to account management. This is a real win-win for both companies and our customers across the world.
Matt Hopkinson, EVP EMEAA, Element
We are excited to enter into this agreement with Element to provide the same high-quality testing capabilities and service to Element customers that we use every day to test Rolls-Royce’s engines, materials, and components. This will allow us to use Element’s recognized direct route to market to explore opportunities and offer new capabilities to market for the benefit of our customers.
Andreas Pelz, Head of Development & Experimental Engineering, Dahlewitz at Rolls-Royce