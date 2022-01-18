HORIBA Scientific Celebrates 25th Anniversary of SPEX Forensics

PISCATAWAY, NJ January 17th, 2022 – HORIBA Scientific is proud to announce that the “SPEX Forensics,” a leading brand in forensic light sources products, is celebrating its 25th anniversary.​​​​​​​

Image Credit: Horiba Scientific ​​​​​​​

HORIBA has taken over the SPEX Forensics brand since 1997. Jobin Yvon’s SPEX Forensics has been making forensics products since 1993, primarily for the law enforcement market, management recognized the market need for a more versatile light source. After Joining the HORIBA group, SPEX Forensics continues to be an independent brand focused solely on manufacturing light sources.

Over the course of 25 years, SPEX Forensics has shipped thousands of light sources to hundreds of customers, worldwide. In addition, the product line expanded to include RUVIS systems (Reflective Ultra Violet Imaging Systems), Fingerprint Imaging systems and an AFIS (Automated Fingerprint Identification System.

“We are very proud to have reached this important milestone,” said Jon Goldey, Product Manager for SPEX Forensics. “Our customers rely on our products to ensure that the evidence they collect will be accurate, reliable and will ultimately solve the crimes! Our diverse product lines, quality, and our support have been key to our success.”

About SPEX Forensics

Beginning in 1993, SPEX Forensics manufactured and sold Forensic Light Sources. In the subsequent years, SPEX Forensics expanded their product line to include Reflective Ultra Violet Imaging systems (RUVIS), Fingerprint Image Enhancement Systems, and Automated Fingerprint Identification Systems (AFIS) – PrintQuest®.

The world leader in Forensic Light Sources, SPEX Forensics is the manufacturer of the "Ultimate Forensic Light Source," the CrimeScope® Series.

SPEX Forensics has five sales offices on four continents and is a division of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated. Its headquarters is located in Piscataway, New Jersey, USA.

About HORIBA Scientific

HORIBA Scientific, part of HORIBA Instruments Incorporated, headquartered in the United States, provides an extensive array of instruments and solutions for applications across a broad range of scientific R&D and QC measurements.

HORIBA Scientific is a world leader in OEM Spectroscopy, elemental analysis, fluorescence (including the PTI brand), forensics, GDS, ICP, particle characterization, Raman, spectroscopic ellipsometry, sulfur-in-oil, SPRi and water quality measurements, as well as XRF.

Our instruments are found in universities and industries around the world. Proven quality and trusted performance have established widespread confidence in the HORIBA Brand. HORIBA supplies over 500 types of scientific analyzers to universities, research institutions, various manufacturing industries and the government. In some of the most advanced science and technologies, HORIBA provides multi-faceted data solutions for what are niche markets – assisting the most cutting-edge research in the tackling of uncharted territories.

Building on a long tradition of pursuing innovative technology to advance scientific efforts, HORIBA Instruments Incorporated owns various technologies that had been acquired through M&A such as Société Générale d’Optique (1969), SPEX (1988), Dilor (1995), SOFIE (1996), Jobin Yvon (1997), IBH (2003), GenOptics (2009), and Photon Technology International (2014).

The HORIBA Group is a global company that offers solutions and engineering services, based on our strong performance in developing and manufacturing instruments and products in the analysis and measurement fields. With “Explore the Future” as its brand message, HORIBA has been pursuing state-of-the-art analysis and measurement technology since its establishment in 1953. Founded in the historic city of Kyoto, Japan, it has grown steadily throughout its 68 years of establishment and is now providing services worldwide as the leader in the analysis technology field. We engage in five different business segments with high value-added products and services: Automotive, Medical-Diagnostic, Semiconductor, Scientific, and Process & Environmental. We have established an optimal number of business bases in Japan, Asia, Europe, and the Americas.