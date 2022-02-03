Goodfellow Announces New Materials Launch and Exclusive Partnership with NanoRegMed

Leading materials supplier, Goodfellow, has today announced its partnership with NanoRegMed. The partnership will see Goodfellow supply a new range of exclusive nanomaterials and nanocomposites.

In line with Goodfellow’s focus on facilitating innovation, the product launch will help to meet the research, development and specialist production requirements of science and industry. The applications of the new portfolio of products include scientific and industrial usage.

The collaboration between the two companies began in earnest with the Innovate UK Global Business Innovation Program Graphene Mission to Boston in 2019.

Dr. Aphrodite Tomou, Technical Manager at Goodfellow, commented, “It has been a pleasure to collaborate with NanoRegMed in recent years, and we are ecstatic to be introducing these innovative and groundbreaking materials exclusively to the market. Hastalex® and BioHastalex® are going to make a huge impact to the world of science and innovation, pushing Graphene composites toward the next step in emerging technologies in research and development.”

Goodfellow exclusively introduces the following four products into the catalogue range:

Reduced Graphene Oxide (rGO)

Reduced Graphene Oxide is chemically and thermally processed Graphene Oxide, resulting in reduced oxygen content. The Graphene Oxide’s flake size ranges from 200 - 1000 nm, with an average flake size of 500 nm. The thickness of the rGO is below 5 nm. It contains 1 – 2 wt% oxygen.

Its applications include elements in electronics and energy storage, such as in Polymer Solar Cells.

Functionalised Graphene Oxide (FGO)

During the development of Graphene Nanocomposites, it was realised that there is enormous variation in the quality of Graphene materials available in the market.

This Functionalised Graphene Oxide has been tested in vitro with human stem cells and shown that it is non-toxic. Its extreme purity and quality (high level of functionalisation) have been certified by the UK National Physical Laboratory (NPL) as surpassing others on the market in terms of purity and homogeneity.

Potential applications for this material are wide-reaching and include Drug & Gene Delivery systems, Bioimaging & Biosensors, Tissue & Nanocomposite Engineering, Nanofilters and Oil Spill Control.

Hastalex®

Hastalex® is a non-biodegradable nanocomposite, based on a special version of Polycarbonate Urethanes, covalently bonded at prepolymer stage to Functionalised Graphene Oxide (FGO).

It has been fully characterised and tested. It’s also extremely strong and elastic. The material is non-toxic and biocompatible, proven by in vitro and in vivo animal studies. Its conductivity has been verified by nano surface topography, SEM and AFM.

Applications include the development of medical devices, such as 3D scaffolds for heart valves and nerve regeneration.

BioHastalex®

BioHastalex® is a nanocomposite based FGO, covalently bonded at pre-polymer stage to base chemicals.

It has been tested and characterised as a strong, hydrophobic or hydrophilic (as required), biodegradable, biocompatible, non-toxic and antibacterial nanocomposite. Applications include specialist medical applications, including 3D scaffold for tissue engineering products, such as skin regeneration, trachea, facial organs and cardiac patches.

Both Hastalex® and BioHastalex® nanocomposites can be also used in textiles, automotive, aerospace, agricultural technology and defence applications.



About Goodfellow

With over 6,000 customers supported by a worldwide network of offices, agents and distributors, Goodfellow is a leading global supplier of metals, alloys, ceramics, glasses, polymers, compounds, composites and other materials to meet the research, development and specialist production requirements of science and industry. The Company has an extensive range of 70,000 catalogue products in multiple forms available off the shelf, most subject to free delivery within 48 hours and with no minimum order quantities. Goodfellow also offers a comprehensive range of bespoke processing services, effectively operating as an extension of a customer’s production team in order to develop custom-fabricated components in any quantity required.



Goodfellow’s in-house team comprises fellow scientists and engineers with extensive knowledge of materials and processing. Through their technical expertise and a supporting range of specification tools, the Company has built an unrivalled reputation for helping to find solutions to even the most challenging of research problems. All of their products are underpinned by ISO 9001 quality accreditation.

About NanoRegMed

NanoRegMed was founded jointly in 2014 by Hana Salussolia and Alex Seifalian to commercialise his research after 27 years at Royal Free Hospital & University College London (UCL) as Professor of Nanotechnology and Regenerative Medicine. NanoRegMed was created to allow Alex to focus on real life commercial applications for his work and innovations and focuses on created innovative new materials for medical and other industrial applications.

In 2007 he was awarded the top prize in the field for the development of nanomaterials and technologies for cardiovascular implants by Medical Future Innovation, and in 2009 he received a Business Innovation Award from UK Trade & Investment (UKTI). He was the European Life Science Awards’ Winner of Most Innovative New Product 2012 and won the Nanosmat Prize in 2013.