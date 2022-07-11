Posted in | News | Nanomaterials and Nanotechnology | Composites | Graphene

New Exclusive Graphene-Based Nanocomposites

Available exclusively from Goodfellow, NanoRegMed's innovative graphene-based nanocomposite films, Hastalex® and BioHastalex®, are set to solve some of the most important demands in modern medicine, including tissue engineering, skin and nerve regeneration, and cardiac patches.

Image Credit: Goodfellow

These ground-breaking products can also be used in textile, automotive, aerospace, agricultural technology, and defence applications.

Dr Aphrodite Tomou, Technical Manager

"We are ecstatic to introduce these innovative and groundbreaking materials. They will make a huge impact on the world of science and innovation.... particularly for medical science, pushing graphene composites towards emerging technologies in research & development."

The Goodfellow Advantage

  • A range of bespoke processing services
  • Orders normally dispatched within 48 hours
  • Over 70,000 catalogue products
  • No minimum order quantities
  • In-house scientists and engineers with extensive knowledge of products & processes

