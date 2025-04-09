Goodfellow Announces Two Further Acquisitions to Boost Its Advanced Materials Offering

One of the UK’s leading suppliers of advanced materials and metals has completed two landmark acquisitions in a matter of weeks – both helping it deliver a more ‘comprehensive material offer’ for its growing customer base.

Image Credit: Goodfellow

Goodfellow has purchased UK-based Bureau of Analysed Samples (BAS) and Suisse Technology Partners (STP) in Switzerland in two deals that will give it access to state-of-the-art laboratories and testing facilities and an unrivalled Certified Reference Materials (CRM) capability.

These transactions will position the business as a critical partner to research and industry through its ability to offer 170,000+ different materials and access to customisation, certification, fabrication and full testing services.

They follow the acquisition last year of Potomac Photonics in the US, supporting the firm’s ambitious growth targets to be over £50m in revenue within the next two years.

“We set out at the start of this year our desire to achieve growth through an increase in organic sales and several key acquisitions – these first two are strategically important purchases for setting our future direction,” explained Simon Kenney, CEO of Goodfellow.

“BAS has been one of the leading figures in Certified Reference Materials (ISO:17034 and ISO/IEC:17025) for decades and these CRMs play a vital role in the development of new products in electronics and technology, renewable energy, automotive, defence and healthcare.”

He continued: “Suisse TP complements this deal perfectly. It is extremely well respected in the global R&D scene and its certified laboratories and expertise in surface technology bridges the gap between material supply and application testing.”

Goodfellow, which received an investment from Battery Ventures in 2021, supplies a comprehensive range of metals, alloys, ceramics, polymers, compounds, and composites.

The company has built a strong reputation as a trusted supplier to firms involved in R&D, advanced engineering, space and the scientific sector, with subsidiaries across Europe, North America and China helping it extend its global reach.

From its HQ in Huntingdon, the material specialist already provides a range of post processing facilities, including rolling, electroplating, sputtering, heat treatment, disk punching/turning and guillotining/sawing.

Simon concluded: “We are constantly looking to add further value to our global customer base and these acquisitions do exactly that, adding Certified Reference Materials to our range and additional material testing capability.

He concluded: “There are other acquisitions in the pipeline, with discussions progressing well across multiple fronts.”

Goodfellow, which was named in the ‘Best Places to Work 2024 list by The Sunday Times, is actively looking to recruit, with positions available in the UK and across its international facilities.

Hear from Goodfellow's CEO Simon Kenney and CFO Andrew Watson below.

Goodfellow announces two further acquisitions Play

Video Credit: Goodfellow