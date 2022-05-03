First International Conference Focuses on the Science and Technology of Heterostructured Materials

Heterostructured materials (HSMs) are composed of heterogeneous zones that have large differences (≥100%) in mechanical or physical properties. The interactive coupling among these heterogeneous zones can produce a synergistic effect beyond the rule of mixtures and properties inaccessible by homogeneous materials.

Structural HSMs include, but are not limited to, heterostructured lamella materials, gradient materials, layered materials, dual-phase materials, harmonic (core-shell) materials, heterostructured composites, etc. One of the major advantages of HSMs is that they can be produced by current industrial facilities at large scale and low cost, eliminating the barrier for their practical applications.

HSMs represent an emerging class of materials that are expected to become a major field of scientific exploration for the materials, mechanics, physics and computer simulation communities in the coming years. As an emerging materials field, many fundamental issues need to be probed.

This is the first international conference that focuses on the fundamental science and technology of Heterostructured Materials (HSMs). This conference series will be held every two years. The place of future conferences will be determined by a committee, which will evaluate proposals from different countries and regions.

The HSM I will be held from 12th to 15th July 2022, in a hybrid mode by online broadcasting and onsite at the CityU's Hong Kong Institute for Advanced Study (HKIAS), Hong Kong. Aiming for the community's safety on the COVID-19 pandemic, the onsite access to the event is restricted under invitation from the advisory or organizing committees. General online attendance from materials science and engineering students, technicians, professors, and researchers are welcome to the HSM I. The HSM I is a free event for the entire scientific community.

Source: https://www.hkias.cityu.edu.hk/en/