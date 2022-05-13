Ingevity Publishes Environmental Product Declaration for its Evotherm M1 Warm Mix Asphalt Technology

Ingevity Corporation (NYSE:NGVT) today announced an environmental product declaration (EPD) was published for its Evotherm® M1 Warm Mix Asphalt (WMA) technology. The Evotherm M1 EPD distinguishes Ingevity as the first chemical additive supplier to be included in the National Asphalt Pavement Association’s (NAPA) Emerald Eco-Label tool that provides supply chain-specific upstream environmental data for asphalt mixtures.

The EPD for Evotherm M1 denotes Ingevity’s compliance with environmental impact assessment standards for manufacture of the warm mix additive by measuring and reporting the cradle-to-gate impacts of manufacturing and packaging, and assessing the material, energy, waste and emissions impacts of processing and transporting the raw additive materials. A prior study conducted by consulting firm ERM, London, U.K., determined that the use of Evotherm M1 warm mix asphalt additive offsets the volume of greenhouse gases generated in its manufacture by a factor range of 18 to 23.

The Emerald Eco-Label tool is a web-based software program that allows asphalt mixture producers to develop verified plant-specific and mix-specific EPDs that quantify the environmental impacts of the asphalt mixtures, helping asphalt producers assist their customers in meeting their environmental goals. Integrating Ingevity’s EPD for Evotherm M1 into the Emerald Eco-Label tool provides upstream data for asphalt mixtures that contain Evotherm M1.

At Ingevity, we are committed to producing products that exceed the industry’s sustainability standards. Andrew Crow, Vice President, Pavement Technologies

“The Evotherm M1 EPD and its inclusion in NAPA’s Emerald Eco-Label tool is critical as government agencies and international organizations continue to demand more transparent and sustainable solutions in the asphalt industry. We will continue to work with sustainability experts and industry organizations on qualifying EPDs for additional products to enable our customers to enhance their products’ performance and achieve sustainability goals.”

“Ingevity’s decision to publish the EPD for Evotherm M1demonstrates the industry’s commitment to transparency and sustainability,” said Richard Willis, NAPA’s vice president for Engineering, Research, and Technology. “Additionally, it aligns with NAPA’s The Road Forward initiative, which launched this year and challenges the asphalt pavement community to achieve net zero carbon emissions during asphalt production and construction by 2050.”

“Having Ingevity’s Evotherm M1 as the first chemical additive supplier in our Emerald Eco-Label software enhances the tool for asphalt mixture producers by filling an important data gap for upstream materials. It also charts a path that other organizations can follow to integrate supply chain-specific data into EPDs for asphalt mixtures,” said Joseph Shacat, NAPA’s director of Sustainable Pavements.

Ingevity’s Evotherm M1 WMA technology provides comprehensive benefits that surpass conventional hot mix asphalt such as lowering paving temperatures, reducing environmental emissions, creating a fume-free work environment for crews and surrounding businesses and neighborhoods, and building longer-lasting roads.

For more information on Evotherm and to access the Evotherm M1 EPD, please visit the Evotherm page on the Ingevity website.

Ingevity: Purify, Protect and Enhance

Ingevity provides products and technologies that purify, protect, and enhance the world around us. Through a team of talented and experienced people, we develop, manufacture and bring to market solutions that help customers solve complex problems and make the world more sustainable. We operate in two reporting segments: Performance Chemicals, which includes specialty chemicals and engineered polymers; and Performance Materials, which includes high-performance activated carbon.

These products are used in a variety of demanding applications, including asphalt paving, oil exploration and production, agrochemicals, adhesives, lubricants, publication inks, coatings, elastomers, bioplastics and automotive components that reduce gasoline vapor emissions. Headquartered in North Charleston, South Carolina, Ingevity operates from 25 locations around the world and employs approximately 1,850 people. The company is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE:NGVT). For more information visit www.ingevity.com.