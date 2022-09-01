AXT Appointed Australian Distributor for Exaddon’s Metal Additive Micromanufacturing Technology

AXT is proud to announce that it has been appointed the official distributor for Exaddon, a Swiss-based manufacturer of metal additive micromanufacturing (µAM) technology. Their systems are ideally suited to printing complex metal geometries in the range 1 to 1000 µm with sub-micrometre resolution.

Exaddon’s CERES µAM print system utilizes localized electrodeposition to deposit metals such as gold, silver, platinum, copper and nickel. It can directly print structures on conductive substrates including electrical circuits. Furthermore, the sy

stem can operate in a standard laboratory, and printed structures require no post-processing, unlike other techniques used for microfabrication at similar size scales.

The CERES µAM technology has been proven in areas such as microelectronics, micro materials characterisation and the emerging field of neural interfaces that use 3D printed needles or pillars to connect computers to the human nervous system. It has also been found to be a superior alternative to multi-stage lithography microfabrication, producing materials with superior strength and durability with no need for post processes such as etching.

Richard Trett, AXT’s Managing Director, said of the new distributorship, “additive manufacturing is a rapidly growing field in Australia. We identified Exaddon as an excellent fit for our audience, with novel technology that offers wide scope for publishing.”

Image credit: AXT

Edgar Hepp, CEO of Exaddon, commented, "as a Swiss company, we strive to provide outstanding technology combined with great customer support based on expertise and experience. For us it was an obvious choice to appoint AXT as our distributor in Australia; they have intimate knowledge of their local market, and crucially, an excellent reputation for adopting cutting-edge technology such as our own. We are convinced AXT will represent the unique technology we provide at Swiss quality standard”

For more details about Exaddon and their metal additive micromanufacturing systems and AXT’s complimentary 3D printing technologies and related imaging and analysis products, please visit www.axt.com.au/segments/additive-manufacturing-3d-printing/.