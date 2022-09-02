Posted in | News | Materials Analysis | 3D Printing

MVstereo – The Laser for 3D Stereo Machine Vision

The FLEXPOINT® MVstereo laser module’s primary use is for machine vision applications such as gesture recognition, depth sensing and volume measurement. It delivers an output power up to 100 mW for 660 nm and 130 mW for 830 nm while at the same time being a class 1 laser. It also offers an adjustable focus without removing any of the optics. 

Image Credit: Laser Components (UK) Ltd.

In addition to this it can be supplied with a fixed focus. It is available with a Pseudo random dot matrix pattern with 8 different options available with the pattern size and angles varying in combination with wavelength. The MVstereo is housed in a 19 mm diameter casing. However, it is also available in a standard 11.5 mm diameter or a ruggedised 19 mm diameter housing. The MVstereo laser can be ordered with a digital modulation or analogue power adjustment and both modulations are optional. 

The FLEXPOINT® MVstereo is a great choice for providing varying patterns for applications where depth sensing or volume measuring is required. This combined with its different housing options and adjustable focus makes the MVstereo a reliable and effective 3D generator.  

Further information FLEXPOINT® MVstereo - FLEXPOINT® Machine Vision Lasers (lasercomponents.com)

Source: https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/

