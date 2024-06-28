Pyroelectric DLaTGS Detectors

Deuterated Lanthanum α Alanine doped TriGlycine Sulphate, or DLaTGS for short is a crystalline structure that offers the strongest pyroelectric effect.

Image Credit: Laser Components

Pyroelectric materials are able to convert any incident radiation into a signal, allowing them to sense wavelengths from UV through to THz. DLaTGS in particular is very sensitive, meaning a higher signal output, thus increasing the signal to noise ratio. Additionally, the detectors have a very fast response time compared to other pyroelectric materials.

Typical applications for this technology are in the fields of fourier-transform-infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and high-end gas sensing. Our detectors can be supplied with a wide range of broadband or bandpass filter windows.

LASER COMPONENTS is delighted to announce that we manufacture this high-performance material at our detector group facility in Arizona. We look forward to discussing your requirements.