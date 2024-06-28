Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Electronics | New Product

Pyroelectric DLaTGS Detectors

Deuterated Lanthanum α Alanine doped TriGlycine Sulphate, or DLaTGS for short is a crystalline structure that offers the strongest pyroelectric effect.

Image Credit: Laser Components

Related Stories

Pyroelectric materials are able to convert any incident radiation into a signal, allowing them to sense wavelengths from UV through to THz. DLaTGS in particular is very sensitive, meaning a higher signal output, thus increasing the signal to noise ratio. Additionally, the detectors have a very fast response time compared to other pyroelectric materials.

Typical applications for this technology are in the fields of fourier-transform-infrared (FTIR) spectroscopy and high-end gas sensing. Our detectors can be supplied with a wide range of broadband or bandpass filter windows.

LASER COMPONENTS is delighted to announce that we manufacture this high-performance material at our detector group facility in Arizona. We look forward to discussing your requirements.

Source:

https://www.lasercomponents.com/uk/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    Laser Components (UK) Ltd.. (2024, June 28). Pyroelectric DLaTGS Detectors. AZoM. Retrieved on June 28, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63266.

  • MLA

    Laser Components (UK) Ltd.. "Pyroelectric DLaTGS Detectors". AZoM. 28 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63266>.

  • Chicago

    Laser Components (UK) Ltd.. "Pyroelectric DLaTGS Detectors". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63266. (accessed June 28, 2024).

  • Harvard

    Laser Components (UK) Ltd.. 2024. Pyroelectric DLaTGS Detectors. AZoM, viewed 28 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63266.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback