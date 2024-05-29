VCSELs – Customized Solutions Available

LASER COMPONENTS is proud to offer an extensive range of vertical cavity surface emitting lasers (VCSELs). Compared to conventional edge-emitting lasers, VCSELs offer several advantages in terms of size, power consumption, beam profile, modulation speed and array integration, their unique properties make them a versatile and attractive option in a wide range of industries and technologies.

Image Credit: Laser Components

Applications include: 3D sensing, datacom, optical communications, and pumping.

We can provide customised VCSEL solutions tailored to your specific application. Whether it's wavelength and power output, form factor, or packaging options, we ensure a personalised solution that precisely meets your needs.

