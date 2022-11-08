Resolve Optics, the world leader in radiation tolerant lenses for monitoring nuclear reprocessing and power generation plants, is now supplying HD (1080p) resolution lenses optimised for the new generation of radiation hard CMOS cameras.

High-resolution radiation tolerant lenses. Image Credit: Resolve Optics.

​​​​​​​The desire from nuclear plants for clearer and brighter images to enable them to better monitor their facilities and processes has accelerated the move from expensive, lower resolution tube cameras to higher resolution CMOS based cameras.

Drawing upon over 2 decades of serving the nuclear industry - Resolve Optics is now able to offer radiation tolerant lenses that can produce clear, sharp images free of the strong yellow tint that traditionally has been a limiting issue particularly when used on colour sensors.

The non-browning glass used in Resolve Optics high-resolution radiation tolerant lenses withstands long-term exposure to radiation up to a dose of 100,000,000 rad without significant discoloration. An example of this new generation of high-resolution radiation tolerant lenses is the Model 357. Operating at f/3.6, the Model 357 provides high image resolution and minimum geometric distortion from 400 to 770 nm, and can image objects from 1.5 m to infinity. When focused at infinity, this 1/3rd or 2/3rd inch format lens achieves high image resolution at full aperture throughout the zoom range without refocusing.

