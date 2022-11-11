Optimised Fisheye Lens Helps Improve Borehole Inspection

Resolve Optics has delivered its first batch of application optimised M12 fisheye lens to a leading visual analytics company for their new array camera for borehole inspection applications.

Fisheye lens for borehole inspection. Image Credit: Resolve Optics

To extend the capabilities of the array camera, to provide a continuous, 360° view of the internal diameter of a wellbore, Resolve Optics designed and produced a lens optimised to give excellent short distance imaging clarity, a large (186⁰) field-of-view and optical correction for the curvature of the pipe.

The clients camera features an array of four pre-aligned, high-definition video devices, that together with four application optimised fisheye imaging lenses, uniquely enable the creation of a vivid, 360° dynamic map of well condition and behaviour from the lubricator to the toe of the well in a single, continuous run-in hole. The unique design of the array camera captures four high definition, high frame-rate video feeds and combines them to create an infinitely long, continuous image of the well, significantly reducing the time for data acquisition and increasing the mechanical reliability of the system.

Resolve Optics take a customer centric approach to OEM custom optical design and manufacture. The company prides itself on nearly three decades of quickly translating each customer need into an optimised optical design, running projects successfully, and manufacturing production quantities of lenses or optical products on time, to the specified quality and target price.

For further information, or to discuss an optimised lens or optical system to improve the performance of your camera, sensor or optical instrument please visit www.resolveoptics.com/capabilities/

Source: https://www.resolveoptics.com/