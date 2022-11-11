Custom Radiation Tolerant Lenses

Drawing upon an extensive library of proven lens designs, nuclear industry specialists - Resolve Optics can quickly design and produce a custom radiation tolerant lens to exactly match your camera / sensor and application.

Custom designed radiation tolerant lenses. Image Credit: Resolve Optics

​​​​​​​Over the last 20 years, Resolve Optics has supplied many hundreds of radiation tolerant camera and sensor lenses for monitoring radioactive processes in nuclear power, reprocessing and waste storage plants.

Mark Pontin, Managing Director of Resolve Optics said “Producing clear, sharp images free of a strong yellow tint has always been a drawback when using radiation tolerant lenses on colour sensors. Tasked by a leading nuclear systems integrator to provide a solution to this problem we custom developed a 10x zoom lens able to provide High Definition (HD) images and still maintain high radiation tolerance. Whilst the yellow tint of cerium-doped glasses cannot be completely eliminated, through careful selection of specialist materials we have managed to minimise the yellow tint. This radiation tolerant 10x zoom lens provides 1080-pixel resolution and can be used on both 1/3rd and 2/3rd-inch format colour sensors. The lens can also be supplied with a motorising package that will drive zoom, iris and focus movements. Benefiting from a tracking zoom design, once you have set this lens up on your colour sensor it will remain in sharp focus”.

Manufactured to the highest quality standards from cerium doped glass, Resolve Optics radiation tolerant lenses can withstand radiation exposure of up to 100 kGy (100,000,000 rads) and temperatures up to 55 degrees centigrade without discoloration.

To discuss development of a radiation tolerant lens optimised for your camera/sensor and application please contact Resolve Optics. For further information on radiation tolerant lenses please visit www.resolveoptics.com/nuclear/.

Source: https://www.resolveoptics.com/