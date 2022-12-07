EMA 2023 Registration is Now Open!

Conference Overview

EMA2023 is an international conference focused on electroceramic materials and their applications in electronic, electrochemical, electromechanical, magnetic, dielectric, and optical components, devices, and systems. Jointly programmed by the Electronics Division and Basic Science Division of The American Ceramic Society, EMA 2023 will take place as an in person event at the DoubleTree by Hilton Orlando at Sea World, in Orlando, Florida, January 17–20, 2023.

EMA 2023 is designed for scientists, engineers, technologists, and students interested in basic science, engineering, and applications of electroceramic materials. Participants from across the world in academia, industry, and national laboratories exchange information and ideas on the latest developments in theory, experimental investigation, and applications of electroceramic materials.

Students are highly encouraged to participate in the meeting. Prizes will be awarded for the best oral and poster student presentations. Students who wish to participate in the competition should opt in during the abstract submission process. In addition, there will be networking events as well career development activities for students and young professionals.

EMA2023 is unique in featuring many student events as well!

Industry Panel for Students and Young Professionals

ORGANIZED BY THE ACERS PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL OF STUDENT ADVISORS (PCSA)

An industry panel virtual event will be held on Wednesday, January 18 from 12:30 p.m. - 2:00 p.m. (Eastern US time).

Hear from a varied range of industry professionals covering different career stages about their career path and experiences. The event will start with a Q&A session with the second part enabling networking with the industry panelists.

Space is limited. The deadline to register is December 21, 2022, or until all spots are filled.

Student and Young Professional Networking Mixer

Join us on Thursday, January 19 from 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m. to meet up and network with fellow students and young professionals!

Learn more about these events here!

Hotel and Travel

DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Orlando at SeaWorld

10100 International Drive

Orlando, Florida, USA

Tel: +1-407-352-1100

Group name: ACerS EMA 2023 (required if reserving by telephone)

Group rate: from $159+ tax is based on availability

Cut off is December 27, 2022.

Make your reservation here!

Tentative Schedule of Events

Tuesday, January 17, 2023

Conference registration 5:00 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Wednesday, January 18, 2023

Conference registration 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Plenary session 1 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Coffee break 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lunch break on own 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Poster session & reception 5:30 p.m. – 7:00 p.m.

Thursday, January 19, 2023

Conference registration 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Plenary session 2 8:30 a.m. – 9:30 a.m.

Coffee break 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 10:00 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Lunch break on own 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Student & young professional reception 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Conference dinner 7:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m.

Friday, January 20, 2023

Conference registration 7:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Coffee break 9:30 a.m. – 10:00 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. – 4:00 p.m.

Lunch break on own 12:30 p.m. – 2:00 p.m.

Failure: The greatest teacher 2:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Learn more and register for EMA2023!

Source: https://ceramics.org/