ICACC 2023 Registration is Open!

The 47th ICACC returns as an in-person conference at the Hilton Daytona Beach Resort and Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida on January 22 – 27, 2023. The conference will provide a platform for the state-of-the-art presentations and information exchange on the cutting-edge ceramic and composite technologies.

The technical program of ICACC2023 consists of nineteen Symposia, four Focused Sessions, one Special Focused Session on Diversity, Entrepreneurship, and Commercialization, the 5th Pacific Rim Engineered Ceramics Summit, the 12th Global Young Investigator Forum, and one International Symposium on Emergent Materials and Sustainable Manufacturing Technologies in a Global Landscape, to be held in honor of Dr. Tatsuki Ohji to recognize his long term and outstanding contributions to ECD, ACerS, and the global ceramics community.

Check out the many student events the conference offers below!

ICACC Registration Waiver and Travel Grant Program for Students and Young Professionals

OFFERED BY THE ACERS ENGINEERING CERAMICS DIVISION (ECD)

ICACC 2023 Registration Waiver and Travel Grant Program will support the attendance of students and young professionals to The American Ceramic Society (ACerS) 47th International Conference and Expo on Advanced Ceramics and Composites (ICACC2023), on January 22 - 27, 2023. The aim of the Registration Waiver and Travel Grant Program is to develop and foster cooperation among students and young professionals from all over the world.

Awardees may receive a travel grant and/or a conference registration waiver.

Eligibility: Any student (undergrad, graduate, or high school) or young professional (within 3 years of graduation date) who is giving an oral or poster presentation at ICACC2023 is eligible to apply.

Deadline: The deadline to apply is December 15, 2022.

Industry Panel for Students and Young Professionals

ORGANIZED BY THE ACERS PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL OF STUDENT ADVISORS (PCSA)

An industry panel event will be held on Monday, January 23 from 12 p.m. - 1:20 p.m. (Eastern US time).

Hear from a varied range of industry professionals covering different career stages about their career path and experiences. The event will start with a Q&A session with the second part enabling networking with the industry panelists.

Space is limited. The deadline to register is January 2, 2023, or until all spots are filled.

Student and Young Professional Networking Mixer

Join us on Monday, January 23 from 7:30 p.m. - 9:00 p.m. to meet up and network with fellow students and young professionals!

Shot Glass Competition

ORGANIZED BY THE ACERS PRESIDENT'S COUNCIL OF STUDENT ADVISORS (PCSA)

Show off your design skills in the PCSA Shot Glass Competition!

Contestants are given one shot glass and 30 minutes to build protection devices using straws or pipe cleaners. Further, the glasses are dropped at varying heights until the breaking threshold is reached. The glass with the highest successful drop distance wins!

The Shot Glass Competition will take place in the Ocean Center Exhibit Hall on Tuesday, January 24 from 6:45 p.m. - 8:00 p.m.

There is not a need to pre-register for the competition. Please plan on arriving prior to 6:45 to register your team onsite.

Also, thank you to SCHOTT North America Inc. for generously providing the shot glasses being utilized this year.

Share your photos and videos for a $50 gift card!

Post your comments, photos, videos, selfies, and other shareworthy content on Facebook or Twitter using the hashtag #ICACC23 and you'll be entered to win a $50 gift card! We're giving away a total of 3 gift cards: one per day on Jan. 23–25, 2023.

Posts will each get you one entry into the drawing. Posts with videos or photos get you two entries. We will choose one winner each day for 3 days. See you at #ICACC23!

ICACC 2023 Hotel and Travel

​​​​​Hilton Daytona Beach Resort/Ocean Walk Village

100 North Atlantic Avenue

Daytona Beach, Florida 32118, USA

1-386-254-8200

Group rate: $188+ tax is based on availability. Cut off is December 30, 2022 or until rooms in the block are sold out.

Group Name: American Ceramic Society

ICACC 2023 Schedule of Events

Sunday, January 22, 2023

Conference registration 2:00 – 7:00 p.m.

Welcome reception 5:30 – 7:00 p.m.

Monday, January 23, 2023

Conference registration 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Opening ceremony & awards presentations 8:30 a.m. – 8:50 a.m.

Plenary session 8:50 a.m. – Noon

Lunch break Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 1:30 p.m. – 5:40 p.m.

Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Conference registration 7:30 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 8:30 a.m. – Noon

Lunch break Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 1:30 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.

Exhibits and poster session A, including reception 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.

Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Conference registration 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 8:30 a.m. – Noon

Lunch break Noon – 1:30 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 1:30 p.m. – 5:20 p.m.

Exhibits and poster session B, including reception 5:00 p.m. – 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, January 26, 2023

Conference registration 7:30 a.m. – 5:30 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lunch break 12:30 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Concurrent technical sessions 1:30 p.m. – 6:20 p.m.

Last night reception 5:30 p.m. – 6:30 p.m.

Friday, January 27, 2023

Conference registration 8:00 a.m. – Noon

Concurrent technical sessions 8:30 a.m. – Noon

​​​​​Learn more and register here!

Source: https://ceramics.org/