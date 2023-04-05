New Initiative Equips Teachers for 3D Printing and Scanning

Daemon3D Print is launching a new initiative that equips and supports teachers to deliver highly effective lessons on how to use and apply 3D printers and scanners. It is aimed at both STEM and arts subject specialists for key stages 3 and 4.

Image Credit: Daemon3D Print

​​​​​​​This is part of the company’s Makerspace services, which have been developed to provide curriculum support in the use of state-of-the-art equipment including 3D printers, laser cutters, 3D scanners, robotics, and supporting technologies and skills.

Daemon3D Print offers inspirational lesson plans and story-based course materials for schools to help teachers generate interest and understanding in these key technologies. The aim is to not only support your Makerspace ‘space’ but also your Makerspace usage.

Makerspaces help teachers create and deliver engaging learning experiences so students of all abilities can find their strengths and realise their potential. Working individually or in teams, students are able to constantly motivate and support each other in their individual tasks and learning.

Students’ creativity is put to the test when they are asked to design solutions to real-world challenges and are often asked to research and write about their creations. The educational possibilities that come with the ability to bring any idea to life in the classroom are endless.

The state-of-the-art makerspace course materials can prepare students in KS3 and KS4 to develop the skills needed to take the next steps in their studies. These skills are ultimately prized by employers within industry 4.0 and the world of work generally.

Mr. Fayokun, an Engineering Lecturer at Croydon College said: “We have noticed a significant difference in the mindset and abilities of student applicants from schools who have integrated makerspace technology and concepts within their curricula at key stages 3 and 4."

The late Nicola Stokes, who as Director at Daemon3D was instrumental in developing this new initiative, added: “Too many schools are left unsupported with their makerspace technologies such as 3D printers, laser cutters and, scanners, meaning expensive kit is often left to gather dust in a corner.”

“As part of our Makerspace service, we provide the technical support and educational tools needed for teachers to integrate their technology and deliver its full learning potential. We have seen this technology used by students in key stages 3 and 4, not just in STEM where you’d expect, but also in art and design. Teachers are using our Makerspace package to increase students’ motivation and engagement through the use of our captivating lesson plans and storytelling themes.”

For more information on Daemon3D’s Makerspace initiative, visit: https://www.daemon3dprint.com/makerspace

Source: https://www.daemon3dprint.com/