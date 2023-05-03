PostProcess Launches Proprietary New Rinse as Part of its Complete Automated Resin Removal Solution

PostProcess Technologies, the leading provider of automated and intelligent post-processing solutions for 3D printed parts, is pleased to announce its release of AUX-400-RINSE, a new rinse solution developed as an improved alternative to the isopropyl alcohol (IPA) rinse step in the additive manufacturing resin removal workflow.​​​​​​​

As part of a full-stack automated solution which includes PostProcess software, hardware and chemistry, AUX-400-RINSE solution was formulated for resin-based applications wherever IPA has historically been used as a final rinse for 3D printed parts in combination with a drying step. With the addition of AUX-400-RINSE, PostProcess customers are now able to implement an IPA-free workflow for processing their resin parts.

The groundbreaking solution offers several benefits over traditional IPA including a higher flashpoint temperature approximately twice that of IPA, making it less hazardous and reducing the risk of injury or damage to property and equipment during use. Furthermore, using AUX-400-RINSE as an alternative to IPA for rinsing parts can reduce employee health risks from inhalation of IPA fumes, a known irritant in work environments. The lower evaporative loss of the solution compared to IPA also makes it a more cost-effective solution, as it lasts longer.

Formulated using 90% green chemicals, AUX-400-RINSE ultimately improves the environmental impact over IPA. Customers are already experiencing the benefits of this new rinse solution.

“At Quickparts, as a long-time leader in on-demand manufacturing services, we pride ourselves on being at the forefront of cutting-edge additive processes, technologies and materials. Therefore we were pleased to participate in the trial use of PostProcess’ new AUX-400-RINSE solution,” said Tracy Beard, Director of Operations at Quickparts. “After performing numerous trials comparing the overall performance of AUX-400-RINSE to that of IPA rinse, we can say with confidence that we could effectively replace IPA rinse with AUX-400-RINSE in our standard workflow using the PostProcess DEMI 4000 for resin removal.”

"We are thrilled to introduce AUX-400-RINSE to our customers as an improved, safer alternative to IPA rinse in their resin removal workflow," said Matthew Noble, Director of Chemistry at PostProcess. "We are dedicated to creating solutions that improve safety and efficiency for our customers, and AUX-400-RINSE is another example of that commitment."

PostProcess is exhibiting at RAPID + TCT May 2-4, 2023 in Chicago.

Source: http://www.postprocess.com