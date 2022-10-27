PostProcess and EOS Announce Strategic Partnership to Enable More Sustainable Automation Through the Additive Manufacturing Workflow

PostProcess, the leader in automated and intelligent post-processing solutions for 3D printed parts, and EOS, a leading supplier for responsible manufacturing solutions via industrial 3D printing technology, announce a distribution partnership to provide a fully automated and sustainable depowdering solution for EOS customers.

Complementing the EOS printer product range, the PostProcess Variable Acoustic Displacement™ (VAD) technology automates gross depowdering for 3D printed parts. This partnership makes it easier for customers to procure post-printing solutions, further enabling end-to-end digitization of the workflow from the part design through 3D printing to post-processing.

Existing methods of powder removal are highly manual or semi-automated and can cause in some cases safety and sustainability issues. This new solution by PostProcess using VAD is thermodynamically controlled with video and infrared monitoring while releasing, transferring, and recovering loose powder particles, hands-free.

The patent-pending VAD technology leverages software intelligence to optimize mechanical energy and intelligent closed-loop thermal and displacement techniques for revolutionary bulk depowdering results, enabling full process chain automation. The powder removal and recovery achieved with VAD technology improves process performance and control, providing customers with enhanced sustainability and employee safety, repeatability and productivity, and lower operating costs. Customers can print highly detailed and complex parts without worrying about breakage in the post-processing step.

We are proud to solidify this partnership with EOS, a global leader in industrial 3D printing, to help end users more easily adopt the complete workflow of additive manufacturing and scale their operations,” stated Jeff Mize, PostProcess CEO. “EOS stands behind their sustainability objectives and shares in our dedication to ensuring additive manufacturing scales sustainably.”

Speaking to the collaboration Nikolai Zaepernick, Chief Business Officer at EOS, said, “This partnership with PostProcess provides a digital connection that enables traceability and connectivity. We found the perfect match with PostProcess in providing our customers with sustainable automated post-processing for their delicate and complex parts manufactured using the EOS P 500.”

Since it was first introduced in 2020, and as part of the validation process, VAD technology has been operating successfully with large industrial customers, processing hundreds of SLS cakes and thousands of parts in production environments. With its broader commercial launch at the end of this year, a few spots remain available for customers to participate in its Early Access Program. For more information, or to register for this limited VAD program, contact your EOS or PostProcess representative and learn more.