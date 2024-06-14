HeyGears Teams Up with PostProcess Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Dental 3D-Printing Solutions

HeyGears, a leading provider of innovative 3D printing dental solutions, and PostProcess Technologies Inc., a renowned specialist in advanced post-processing solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration represents a major milestone in the industry, as both companies aim to elevate the quality, safety and efficiency of 3D printing workflows for dental applications.

Image Credit: PostProcess Technologies Inc.

HeyGears will be a key partner for dental labs who utilize additive manufacturing, offering complete solutions for customers that feature both printers and PostProcess' comprehensive full-stack post-processing solutions, which include hardware, software, and chemistry. This collaboration will enable dental professionals to optimize their workflows, streamline post-processing procedures, and consistently deliver outstanding results.

The combination of HeyGears' 3D printing solutions, which include automated production capabilities with printers such as the UltraCraft A3D, and PostProcess' post-printing solutions will elevate production capabilities for dental labs worldwide. By employing the complete resin removal workflow, alongside PostProcess’ patented AUX-400-RINSE, labs can efficiently eliminate the need for Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) in their resin removal process. This partnership will enable labs to safely and swiftly produce high-quality dental applications with ease.

"We are thrilled to partner with PostProcess; their cutting-edge post-processing technologies will complement our state-of-the-art 3D printing dental solutions, providing an even greater level of performance and efficiency for our customers," said HeyGears CEO and Co-founder, Peiyan Gui. "By combining our expertise, we are confident that we can enhance the way dental applications are produced, improving digital dentistry workflows and overall satisfaction."

Nate Harris, VP of North American Sales at PostProcess Technologies, agrees: “Partnering with HeyGears enables us to broaden access to our top-tier dental post-processing solutions, which perfectly complement HeyGears’ innovative digital dentistry offerings. Together, we can deliver comprehensive production support for dental professionals, covering everything from printing to post-processing.”