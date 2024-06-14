Posted in | News | 3D Printing

HeyGears Teams Up with PostProcess Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Dental 3D-Printing Solutions

HeyGears, a leading provider of innovative 3D printing dental solutions, and PostProcess Technologies Inc., a renowned specialist in advanced post-processing solutions, are proud to announce a strategic partnership. This collaboration represents a major milestone in the industry, as both companies aim to elevate the quality, safety and efficiency of 3D printing workflows for dental applications.

Image Credit: PostProcess Technologies Inc.

Related Stories

HeyGears will be a key partner for dental labs who utilize additive manufacturing, offering complete solutions for customers that feature both printers and PostProcess' comprehensive full-stack post-processing solutions, which include hardware, software, and chemistry. This collaboration will enable dental professionals to optimize their workflows, streamline post-processing procedures, and consistently deliver outstanding results.

The combination of HeyGears' 3D printing solutions, which include automated production capabilities with printers such as the UltraCraft A3D, and PostProcess' post-printing solutions will elevate production capabilities for dental labs worldwide. By employing the complete resin removal workflow, alongside PostProcess’ patented AUX-400-RINSE, labs can efficiently eliminate the need for Isopropyl alcohol (IPA) in their resin removal process. This partnership will enable labs to safely and swiftly produce high-quality dental applications with ease.

"We are thrilled to partner with PostProcess; their cutting-edge post-processing technologies will complement our state-of-the-art 3D printing dental solutions, providing an even greater level of performance and efficiency for our customers," said HeyGears CEO and Co-founder, Peiyan Gui. "By combining our expertise, we are confident that we can enhance the way dental applications are produced, improving digital dentistry workflows and overall satisfaction."

Nate Harris, VP of North American Sales at PostProcess Technologies, agrees: “Partnering with HeyGears enables us to broaden access to our top-tier dental post-processing solutions, which perfectly complement HeyGears’ innovative digital dentistry offerings. Together, we can deliver comprehensive production support for dental professionals, covering everything from printing to post-processing.”

Source:

https://www.postprocess.com/

Citations

Please use one of the following formats to cite this article in your essay, paper or report:

  • APA

    PostProcess Technologies. (2024, June 14). HeyGears Teams Up with PostProcess Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Dental 3D-Printing Solutions. AZoM. Retrieved on June 14, 2024 from https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63192.

  • MLA

    PostProcess Technologies. "HeyGears Teams Up with PostProcess Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Dental 3D-Printing Solutions". AZoM. 14 June 2024. <https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63192>.

  • Chicago

    PostProcess Technologies. "HeyGears Teams Up with PostProcess Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Dental 3D-Printing Solutions". AZoM. https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63192. (accessed June 14, 2024).

  • Harvard

    PostProcess Technologies. 2024. HeyGears Teams Up with PostProcess Technologies to Provide Comprehensive Dental 3D-Printing Solutions. AZoM, viewed 14 June 2024, https://www.azom.com/news.aspx?newsID=63192.

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »

Terms

While we only use edited and approved content for Azthena answers, it may on occasions provide incorrect responses. Please confirm any data provided with the related suppliers or authors. We do not provide medical advice, if you search for medical information you must always consult a medical professional before acting on any information provided.

Your questions, but not your email details will be shared with OpenAI and retained for 30 days in accordance with their privacy principles.

Please do not ask questions that use sensitive or confidential information.

Read the full Terms & Conditions.

Provide Feedback