PostProcess Technologies Celebrates Milestone Achievement: Secures 500th Customer Win

PostProcess Technologies, the pioneer in automated post-processing solutions for additive manufacturing, proudly announces a significant milestone — winning its 500th customer, Lucid Motors in California. This achievement underscores the company's unwavering commitment to delivering solutions that solve significant post-processing pain points, providing unmatched service to deliver high customer satisfaction, and revolutionizing the additive manufacturing industry through innovative technology developments.

Image Credit: PostProcess Technologies

Since its inception, PostProcess Technologies has been at the forefront of reshaping the post-processing landscape, offering cutting-edge solutions designed to streamline and optimize the entire additive manufacturing workflow. The company has garnered widespread acclaim and trust from customers in North America, the UK and Europe based on its focus on safety, efficiency, consistency and scalability - performance factors unattainable with manual post-printing. To date, PostProcess’s largest customer is a technology giant that currently employs a robust suite of 19 PostProcess solutions at 5 different additive labs.

Lucid Motors purchased PostProcess’ largest Resin Removal solution, the DEMI 4100 to pair with their large format NEO 800 SLA printers. With the DEMI 4100, Lucid is able to optimize their resin removal workflow and significantly reduce the use of other dangerous solvents, like IPA.

"It is rewarding to reach this important milestone and we are grateful for our customers' continued input, support and trust," said Jeff Mize, CEO of PostProcess Technologies. "This achievement is a testament to the dedication of our team and the transformative impact of our technology in the additive manufacturing industry." PostProcess Technologies' software-driven solutions leverage advanced algorithms and machine learning capabilities to deliver unparalleled results in post-processing for support removal, resin removal, and surface finishing. By automating traditionally labor-intensive and time-consuming tasks, the company empowers manufacturers to accelerate production cycles, enhance product quality, reduce operational costs and provide a safer working environment.

The vast majority of PostProcess customers are currently using PostProcess solutions for prototyping applications. Growth of automated post-processing solutions will further accelerate as additive manufacturing is utilized in production applications. Additionally, the company expects accelerated growth through their entry into the APAC market combined with the launch of their 5th technology family for gross depowdering. These efforts, alongside additional growth strategies, position the company to continue to rapidly expand their highly satisfied, blue-chip customer base.

Source: http://www.postprocess.com