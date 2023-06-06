Thermaltronics Introduces M Series - Power Plus Soldering Cartridges for Demanding Soldering Applications

Thermaltronics USA, Inc., a manufacturer of award-winning solder robots, proud to unveil the M Series - Power Plus soldering cartridges, designed to address demanding soldering applications without the need for upgrading to other brands' premium handles.

Image Credit: Thermaltronics USA, Inc.

The M Series - Power Plus tips from Thermaltronics have been developed specifically for heavy-duty soldering jobs, offering exceptional performance and extended tip life. By incorporating a larger copper mass and additional plating, these cartridges deliver superior soldering performance and durability. The enhanced design of the M Series allows users of the TMT-9000S soldering system to achieve remarkable results without the need to increase tip temperature.

"We are thrilled to introduce the M Series - Power Plus soldering cartridges, a game-changer for demanding soldering applications," said Ed Zamborsky, Technical Support Manager, Thermaltronics. "With these new cartridges, users can experience significant performance gains, longer tip life, and lower soldering temperatures. Our goal is to provide our customers with a cost-effective and efficient solution that surpasses their expectations."

Thermaltronics' Power Plus cartridges offer a wide range of options, boasting over 30 different styles compared to the traditional six offered by other manufacturers. This expanded selection ensures that soldering professionals can find the perfect cartridge to suit their specific application requirements. By choosing the M Series - Power Plus, users can enjoy lower soldering temperatures, extended tip life, and reduced expenses without compromising on performance.

"Soldering professionals face a variety of challenges in their day-to-day work, especially when dealing with demanding soldering applications," added Zamborsky. "The M Series - Power Plus cartridges provide an effective solution by offering enhanced performance, improved tip life, and a wider range of options. With these cartridges, soldering professionals can work with confidence, knowing they have the right tools to tackle any job."

In addition to its award-winning hand soldering product line, Thermaltronics also provides an extended range of accessories to support both production and rework applications.

Source: https://www.thermaltronics.com/index.php