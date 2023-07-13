Posted in | News | Materials Testing | Materials Analysis

Seamless Digital RT Workflow with DRIVE NDT and D-Tect X from DÜRR NDT

Jul 13 2023Reviewed by Skyla Baily

For an optimal digital workflow in radiographic testing (RT), the X-ray inspection software D-Tect X can be integrated with the NDT management software DRIVE NDT. The closely meshed interaction between DRIVE NDT and D-Tect X means that a large part of the process takes place automatically. This not only saves time, but the automatic exchange of data also minimizes the possibility of human error. As all the steps and processes performed are digitally traceable, it additionally provides high levels of transparency.

Image Credit: DRIVE NDT

Once an order is received by DRIVE NDT, the associated inspections can be scheduled. When an RT-D inspection is started in DRIVE NDT, the order data such as order number, customer and location, together with the inspection details such as the test object, measuring point and testing instructions, are retrieved by D-Tect X before the inspection begins. It is also possible to individually submit extra data that is relevant for a specific test report. This way, all the inspectors involved will have all the information they need to carry out the inspection. No doubts remain about who should test what, when, how and with what equipment.

After evaluation of the digital X-ray images in D-Tect X, all the inspection results can be automatically transferred to DRIVE NDT with one click. By linking the imported results with the order data, it is now possible to create a test report effortlessly, which can then be forwarded to the responsible Level 3 for approval.

For new users of D-Tect X it is now even easier for them to become familiar with DRIVE NDT. Each new license offers a test period of one year with DRIVE NDT Lite free of charge. This way means that users can convince themselves of its advantages without obligation. Of course, RT-F inspections can also be managed in DRIVE NDT, but all the benefits of automation can only be fully exploited with digital radiographic testing.

There are now no barriers for digitizing the entire RT workflow, and with DRIVE NDT and D-Tect X, it has never been so easy and efficient.

Source: https://www.duerr-ndt.com/

Tell Us What You Think

Do you have a review, update or anything you would like to add to this news story?

Leave your feedback
(Logout)
Your comment type
Submit

Sponsored Content

Editorial Highlights

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The Current State of the Global Semiconductor Market

The global semiconductor market has entered an exciting period. Demand for chip technology is both driving the industry as well as hindering it, with current chip shortages predicted to last for some time. Current trends will likely shape the future of the industry, which is set to continue to show

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

How are Graphene Batteries Made?

The primary distinction between graphene-based batteries and solid-state batteries lies in the composition of either electrode. Although the cathode is commonly changed, carbon allotropes can also be employed in fabricating anodes.

Newsletters you may be interested in

See all Newsletters »